FuboTV Strikes Deal to Air 2022 Winter Olympics in Canada

Ben Bowman

Canadian sports fans will be able to watch the Beijing Winter Olympics on fuboTV. In an email to affiliates, the streaming service says it has a content partnership with CBC/Radio-Canada. This means fuboTV gets access to the exclusive broadcaster of the games in that country.

How much does fuboTV Canada cost?

fuboTV Canada has two featured plans:

Plan Price
Canada Quarterly $29.99 CAD/quarter
Canada Annual $99.99 CAD/year

All fuboTV Canada plans include a 250-hour DVR and Family Share.

More information is available from fuboTV here.

What channels are available on fuboTV in Canada?

Channel Programming Highlights
beIN SPORTS
beIN SPORTS en Español		 Ligue 1
Copa Libertadores
Turkish Super Lig
Copa Sudamericana
beIN SPORTS Canada Ligue 1
FIA European Rallycross Championship
Motocross World Championship
BenficaTV Benfica home matches
Preseason friendlies
News and analysis
CBC CBC News Network
The National
Rick Mercer Report
CuriosityStream (On Demand only) Destination: Moon
Age of Big Cats
Living Universe
Digits
Beating Death: The Science of Survival
Fight Network World Series of Fighting
ONE Fighting Championship
Golden Boy Promotions
GLORY Kickboxing
Impact Wrestling
Ring of Honor Wrestling
fubo Movie Network Canada Big movies
Blockbusters
Comedies
Classics
and more
fubo Sports Network Coppa Italia
Serie A
Select Chivas Real matches
Drinks With Binks
No Chill with Gilbert Arenas
The Cooligans
GameTV Let’s Make a Deal
Family Feud
The Price is Right
Battlebots
ICI Radio-Canada Télé Le téléjournal avec Patrice Roy
District 31
Toute la vie
Law & Crime Caught in Providence
Vanished: The Missing Persons Project
Prime Crime
For the Record
MLB Network Major League Baseball game coverage
MLB Tonight
Hot Stove
Quick Pitch
OneSoccer Canada World Cup Qualifiers
Canadian Premier League
CONCACAF League
Paramount Network The Art of Ink
Bar Rescue
Friends
Ink Master
Lip Sync Battle
Two and Half Men
Bellator MMA

What devices can I watch fuboTV Canada on?

The fuboTV app can be viewed on Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Android TV, Google TV with Chromecast, and Apple TV devices, along with iOS and Android mobile devices. However, unlike the United States, the fuboTV app is not available on Smart TV platforms (Hisense, LG TV, Samsung) or XBOX in Canada.

Other sports on fuboTV

Last summer, fuboTV announced it has acquired the exclusive rights for Coppa Italia and the exclusive English language rights for Serie A in Canada. The new multi-year agreements bolster fuboTV’s sports focus in Canada by adding Italian soccer to its existing library that already includes Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores, Turkish Super Lig, and Copa Sudamericana, the Qatar World Cup 2022, qualifying matches of the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) in the United States, and Liga MX home matches of Club Deportivo Guadalajara S.A. de C.V. (Chivas) in Canada. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

