FuboTV Strikes Deal to Air 2022 Winter Olympics in Canada

Canadian sports fans will be able to watch the Beijing Winter Olympics on fuboTV. In an email to affiliates, the streaming service says it has a content partnership with CBC/Radio-Canada. This means fuboTV gets access to the exclusive broadcaster of the games in that country.

How much does fuboTV Canada cost?

fuboTV Canada has two featured plans:

Plan Price Canada Quarterly $29.99 CAD/quarter Canada Annual $99.99 CAD/year

All fuboTV Canada plans include a 250-hour DVR and Family Share.

More information is available from fuboTV here.

What channels are available on fuboTV in Canada?

Channel Programming Highlights beIN SPORTS

beIN SPORTS en Español Ligue 1

Copa Libertadores

Turkish Super Lig

Copa Sudamericana beIN SPORTS Canada Ligue 1

FIA European Rallycross Championship

Motocross World Championship BenficaTV Benfica home matches

Preseason friendlies

News and analysis CBC CBC News Network

The National

Rick Mercer Report CuriosityStream (On Demand only) Destination: Moon

Age of Big Cats

Living Universe

Digits

Beating Death: The Science of Survival Fight Network World Series of Fighting

ONE Fighting Championship

Golden Boy Promotions

GLORY Kickboxing

Impact Wrestling

Ring of Honor Wrestling fubo Movie Network Canada Big movies

Blockbusters

Comedies

Classics

and more fubo Sports Network Coppa Italia

Serie A

Select Chivas Real matches

Drinks With Binks

No Chill with Gilbert Arenas

The Cooligans GameTV Let’s Make a Deal

Family Feud

The Price is Right

Battlebots ICI Radio-Canada Télé Le téléjournal avec Patrice Roy

District 31

Toute la vie Law & Crime Caught in Providence

Vanished: The Missing Persons Project

Prime Crime

For the Record MLB Network Major League Baseball game coverage

MLB Tonight

Hot Stove

Quick Pitch OneSoccer Canada World Cup Qualifiers

Canadian Premier League

CONCACAF League Paramount Network The Art of Ink

Bar Rescue

Friends

Ink Master

Lip Sync Battle

Two and Half Men

Bellator MMA

What devices can I watch fuboTV Canada on?

The fuboTV app can be viewed on Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Android TV, Google TV with Chromecast, and Apple TV devices, along with iOS and Android mobile devices. However, unlike the United States, the fuboTV app is not available on Smart TV platforms (Hisense, LG TV, Samsung) or XBOX in Canada.

Other sports on fuboTV

Last summer, fuboTV announced it has acquired the exclusive rights for Coppa Italia and the exclusive English language rights for Serie A in Canada. The new multi-year agreements bolster fuboTV’s sports focus in Canada by adding Italian soccer to its existing library that already includes Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores, Turkish Super Lig, and Copa Sudamericana, the Qatar World Cup 2022, qualifying matches of the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) in the United States, and Liga MX home matches of Club Deportivo Guadalajara S.A. de C.V. (Chivas) in Canada. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.