FuboTV Strikes Deal to Air 2022 Winter Olympics in Canada
Canadian sports fans will be able to watch the Beijing Winter Olympics on fuboTV. In an email to affiliates, the streaming service says it has a content partnership with CBC/Radio-Canada. This means fuboTV gets access to the exclusive broadcaster of the games in that country.
How much does fuboTV Canada cost?
fuboTV Canada has two featured plans:
|Plan
|Price
|Canada Quarterly
|$29.99 CAD/quarter
|Canada Annual
|$99.99 CAD/year
All fuboTV Canada plans include a 250-hour DVR and Family Share.
More information is available from fuboTV here.
What channels are available on fuboTV in Canada?
|Channel
|Programming Highlights
|beIN SPORTS
beIN SPORTS en Español
|Ligue 1
Copa Libertadores
Turkish Super Lig
Copa Sudamericana
|beIN SPORTS Canada
|Ligue 1
FIA European Rallycross Championship
Motocross World Championship
|BenficaTV
|Benfica home matches
Preseason friendlies
News and analysis
|CBC
|CBC News Network
The National
Rick Mercer Report
|CuriosityStream (On Demand only)
|Destination: Moon
Age of Big Cats
Living Universe
Digits
Beating Death: The Science of Survival
|Fight Network
|World Series of Fighting
ONE Fighting Championship
Golden Boy Promotions
GLORY Kickboxing
Impact Wrestling
Ring of Honor Wrestling
|fubo Movie Network Canada
|Big movies
Blockbusters
Comedies
Classics
and more
|fubo Sports Network
|
Coppa Italia
Serie A
Select Chivas Real matches
Drinks With Binks
No Chill with Gilbert Arenas
The Cooligans
|GameTV
|Let’s Make a Deal
Family Feud
The Price is Right
Battlebots
|ICI Radio-Canada Télé
|Le téléjournal avec Patrice Roy
District 31
Toute la vie
|Law & Crime
|Caught in Providence
Vanished: The Missing Persons Project
Prime Crime
For the Record
|MLB Network
|Major League Baseball game coverage
MLB Tonight
Hot Stove
Quick Pitch
|OneSoccer
|Canada World Cup Qualifiers
Canadian Premier League
CONCACAF League
|Paramount Network
|The Art of Ink
Bar Rescue
Friends
Ink Master
Lip Sync Battle
Two and Half Men
Bellator MMA
What devices can I watch fuboTV Canada on?
The fuboTV app can be viewed on Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Android TV, Google TV with Chromecast, and Apple TV devices, along with iOS and Android mobile devices. However, unlike the United States, the fuboTV app is not available on Smart TV platforms (Hisense, LG TV, Samsung) or XBOX in Canada.
Other sports on fuboTV
Last summer, fuboTV announced it has acquired the exclusive rights for Coppa Italia and the exclusive English language rights for Serie A in Canada. The new multi-year agreements bolster fuboTV’s sports focus in Canada by adding Italian soccer to its existing library that already includes Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores, Turkish Super Lig, and Copa Sudamericana, the Qatar World Cup 2022, qualifying matches of the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) in the United States, and Liga MX home matches of Club Deportivo Guadalajara S.A. de C.V. (Chivas) in Canada. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.