fuboTV to Stream Premier League in 4K at No Extra Charge Starting This Weekend

Since becoming the first Live TV Streaming Service to stream 4K events with the FIFA World Cup in 2018, fuboTV remains the only service to offer 4K streaming as part of their base plan. Since they’ve since expanded to include MLB, NFL, NASCAR, College Football, and College Basketball.

But back in 2019, they stopped offering 4K coverage of English Premier League, despite it still being available from other places like Comcast and DirecTV. Back then, fuboTV had nearly 2 games per week of English Premier League in 4K.

However, starting this weekend, 4K coverage of English Premier League is returning to fuboTV, included as part of their base plan at no extra charge, which has a 7-Day Free Trial. The first Premier League match televised in 4K will be Liverpool vs. Chelsea on August 28th at 12:30pm ET. Currently, that is the only one scheduled, but more will likely be added in the coming weeks.

For College Football fans, they will also be streaming Nebraska vs. Illinois on FOX in 4K at no extra charge.

YouTube TV recently launched their new 4K Plus add-on, which includes 4K streaming, including some Premier League action. However, new add-on costs $19.99 a month, but will be discounted to $9.99 a month for your first year (after a 30-Day Free Trial).