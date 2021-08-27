 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
fuboTV

fuboTV to Stream Premier League in 4K at No Extra Charge Starting This Weekend

Jason Gurwin

Since becoming the first Live TV Streaming Service to stream 4K events with the FIFA World Cup in 2018, fuboTV remains the only service to offer 4K streaming as part of their base plan. Since they’ve since expanded to include MLB, NFL, NASCAR, College Football, and College Basketball.

But back in 2019, they stopped offering 4K coverage of English Premier League, despite it still being available from other places like Comcast and DirecTV. Back then, fuboTV had nearly 2 games per week of English Premier League in 4K.

However, starting this weekend, 4K coverage of English Premier League is returning to fuboTV, included as part of their base plan at no extra charge, which has a 7-Day Free Trial. The first Premier League match televised in 4K will be Liverpool vs. Chelsea on August 28th at 12:30pm ET. Currently, that is the only one scheduled, but more will likely be added in the coming weeks.

For College Football fans, they will also be streaming Nebraska vs. Illinois on FOX in 4K at no extra charge.

YouTube TV recently launched their new 4K Plus add-on, which includes 4K streaming, including some Premier League action. However, new add-on costs $19.99 a month, but will be discounted to $9.99 a month for your first year (after a 30-Day Free Trial).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to streaming anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where your favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.