fuboTV to Launch Bally Sports Regional Sports Networks on Monday, Feb. 6
fuboTV has always been known as a top destination for live sports fans. The service offers the top sports channels available, including NFL Network, NFL RedZone, NHL Network, MLB Network, NBA TV, and more. The live TV streaming service is now set to add even more live sports content, as it has announced it will offer Bally Sports’ 19 regional sports networks (RSNs) to customers in select markets starting Monday, Feb. 6.
The deal to bring Bally Sports RSNs to fuboTV was first announced in December 2022 and the timing of the launch will coincide with the date in which the service’s new RSN fee and price hike go into effect for existing subscribers. The new channels will be a part of Fubo’s base Pro plan, so no add-ons or extra channel packages will be needed to enjoy them.
The Bally Sports channels coming to fuboTV are:
- Bally Sports Arizona
- Bally Sports Detroit
- Bally Sports Florida
- Bally Sports Great Lakes
- Bally Sports Indiana
- Bally Sports Kansas City
- Bally Sports Midwest
- Bally Sports New Orleans
- Bally Sports North
- Bally Sports Ohio
- Bally Sports Oklahoma
- Bally Sports San Diego
- Bally Sports SoCal
- Bally Sports South
- Bally Sports Southeast
- Bally Sports Southwest
- Bally Sports Sun
- Bally Sports West
- Bally Sports Wisconsin.
A subscription to fuboTV will, unfortunately, cost a little bit more than it did when the announcement regarding Bally Sports RSNs joining the service was released. The company raised its subscription costs in early January, bumping the monthly rate of each subscription tier by $5.
Users who are looking to subscribe to Fubo to gain access to the Bally Sports RSNs will also have to contend with an RSN fee of $11-$14 per month, depending on how many RSNs they have available in their market. The arrival of Bally Sports RSNS on fuboTV means that nearly every market in the U.S. will have at least one RSN. Fubo customers signed up through Roku devices will have to pay the $14 per month RSN fee, no matter how many RSNs are actually available in their market.
Despite the recent price increases at fuboTV, the new Bally Sports RSNs bring undeniable value to the service. Starting on Feb. 6, users will be able to stream live games from the following teams:
fuboTV
fuboTV is a live TV streaming service with about 90 channels for $74.99/month. This plan includes local channels, 25 of the top 35 cable channels, and regional sports networks (RSNs).
Due to a carriage dispute, some areas may not see their local CBS affiliate, but rather a national CBS feed.
The streaming service does not carry channels from WarnerMedia-owned (CNN, TBS, and TNT), A+E (A&E, History Channel, and Lifetime), and AMC Networks (AMC, BBC America, and WE tv).
fuboTV also includes MLB Network, NBA TV, NFL Network, NFL RedZone , NHL Network, and beIN Sports (which is not available on most services). You can add Fox Soccer Plus as part of the International Sports Plus add-on for $6/month.
You can add the fubo Extra ($8) to add ~38 channels including Baby TV, Cooking Channel, DIY, and GSN.
fuboTV is a great option for sports fans, especially those who want to stream local sports. It is the least expensive option to get RSNs in many markets like Altitude, AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Marquee Sports Network, MSG, MSG Sportsnet, NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports Boston, NBC Sports California, NBC Sports Chicago, NBC Sports Northwest, NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBC Sports Philadelphia+, NBC Sports Washington, NBC Sports Washington+, NESN, Root Sports Northwest, and SportsNet NY. They recently announced the they will be adding Bally Sports RSNs in January 2023.