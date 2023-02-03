fuboTV to Launch Bally Sports Regional Sports Networks on Monday, Feb. 6

fuboTV has always been known as a top destination for live sports fans. The service offers the top sports channels available, including NFL Network, NFL RedZone, NHL Network, MLB Network, NBA TV, and more. The live TV streaming service is now set to add even more live sports content, as it has announced it will offer Bally Sports’ 19 regional sports networks (RSNs) to customers in select markets starting Monday, Feb. 6.

The deal to bring Bally Sports RSNs to fuboTV was first announced in December 2022 and the timing of the launch will coincide with the date in which the service’s new RSN fee and price hike go into effect for existing subscribers. The new channels will be a part of Fubo’s base Pro plan, so no add-ons or extra channel packages will be needed to enjoy them.

The Bally Sports channels coming to fuboTV are:

Bally Sports Arizona

Bally Sports Detroit

Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Great Lakes

Bally Sports Indiana

Bally Sports Kansas City

Bally Sports Midwest

Bally Sports New Orleans

Bally Sports North

Bally Sports Ohio Bally Sports Oklahoma

Bally Sports San Diego

Bally Sports SoCal

Bally Sports South

Bally Sports Southeast

Bally Sports Southwest

Bally Sports Sun

Bally Sports West

Bally Sports Wisconsin.

A subscription to fuboTV will, unfortunately, cost a little bit more than it did when the announcement regarding Bally Sports RSNs joining the service was released. The company raised its subscription costs in early January, bumping the monthly rate of each subscription tier by $5.

Users who are looking to subscribe to Fubo to gain access to the Bally Sports RSNs will also have to contend with an RSN fee of $11-$14 per month, depending on how many RSNs they have available in their market. The arrival of Bally Sports RSNS on fuboTV means that nearly every market in the U.S. will have at least one RSN. Fubo customers signed up through Roku devices will have to pay the $14 per month RSN fee, no matter how many RSNs are actually available in their market.

Despite the recent price increases at fuboTV, the new Bally Sports RSNs bring undeniable value to the service. Starting on Feb. 6, users will be able to stream live games from the following teams: