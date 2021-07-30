fuboTV to Offer Credit to ESPN+ to Select Subscribers to Stream LaLiga Matches

Earlier this year, LaLiga, the top professional soccer league in Spain, reached a new media rights deal that will see their games shift from beIN Sports to ESPN+ starting with the upcoming 2021-22 season.

Since fuboTV has a large number of soccer fans who subscribe to the service, those streamers would no longer be able to watch LaLiga matches with their fubo subscriptions. In an effort to please some long-term subscribers, fuboTV is giving select subscribers a $6.99 credit, telling them they can use it to sign-up for ESPN+. Even if you don’t, you will be able to keep the discount on your subscription.

Dear Subscriber, You may have heard that LaLiga matches will be exclusively on ESPN+ as of this upcoming season. Because we value you as a fuboTV customer and do not want you to miss out on this season, we’re going to proactively credit your account $6.99/month to cover the cost of ESPN+ for the upcoming months. If you choose to not sign up for ESPN+, you can simply enjoy the discount on your fuboTV subscription. The $6.99 credit will be applied on your next billing cycle starting August 1st, 2021. You can continue watching English Premier League, Champions League, Serie A, Liga MX and many other top leagues with fuboTV. Plus the upcoming CONMEBOL South American Qatar World Cup 2022 Qualifiers – which continue in September and stream exclusively on fuboTV.

While it isn’t clear exactly who is getting the credit, but fuboTV has said it is to select subscribers. It wouldn’t surprising if it isn’t targeted at those that frequently watched La Liga matches on beIN Sports.