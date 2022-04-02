fuboTV to Raise Monthly Price to $69.99 for Existing Subscribers on May 1, $5 Increase
Just a week after fuboTV announced that it was dropping the $64.99 Starter Plan for new users, the live TV streaming service announced that the tier is now going away for existing users as well. Last night, fuboTV began e-mail affected members that they will no longer offer the Starter Plan and will be migrating members to their $69.99 per month Pro Plan on their first billing cycle after May 1, 2022.
The fuboTV Pro Plan will upgrade subscribers from 250 to 1,000 hours of DVR storage and will allow for up to 10 simultaneous at-home streams. The upgrade also includes a number of new channels including GAC Family, the Magnolia Network, and for those who subscribed prior to July 31, 2021 — NBA TV, MLB Network, and NHL Network.
Fubo says that they will no longer offer their Starter, Family, Entertainment, Ultra, and Promo bundles, as well as their Fubo Starter Quarterly Plan. Those on the Starter Quarterly plan will see their price increase from $194.86 per quarter to $209.97 per quarter. There are a few legacy plans which did not include bundled offerings that subscribers will be able to keep as long as they remain active.
In the email:
Dear subscriber,
It is always our mission to provide you with a leading package of premium sports, news and entertainment content, plus
innovative product features, while providing value and keeping costs low for our subscribers.
In the spirit of that mission, we no longer offer your current plan and will be migrating you to our value-packed Fubo Pro plan.
The Fubo Pro plan includes over 110 channels. Plus increased Cloud DVR space (1,000 hours), expanded household
sharing capabilities (up to 10 devices at once) and even more content – including NBA TV, MLB Network, NHL Network, GAC Family and the brand-new Magnolia Network. You’ll also continue to enjoy live sports and more in 4K UHD.
This change will take place on your next billing cycle after May 1, 2022, with your new subscription price adjusting to $69.99/month plus applicable taxes and fees.
Please visit suport.fubo.tv for more information.
With its new $69.99 base price, the streamer is now on par with DIRECTV STREAM and Hulu Live TV. The monthly base price for YouTube TV remains at $64.99 while Sling TV starts at $35 a month.
