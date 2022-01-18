fuboTV to Stream 2022 Beijing Olympics in 4K at No Extra Charge in Select Markets

If you are a fuboTV subscriber in select cities looking to stream the 2022 Beijing Olympics in 4K, you’re in luck.

fuboTV confirmed to The Streamable that they will be bringing the Beijing Olympic Games in 4K at no extra charge. Currently, the Live TV Streaming Service is schedule to stream live Olympics events in 4K HDR to subscribers in the three of the largest markets, which cover about 13% of TV households.

fuboTV Olympic 4K Coverage is Available In:

New York, NY

Los Angeles, CA

Boston, MA (Manchester, NH)

Customers in those markets can stream the 2022 Olympics in 4K as part of their $64.99 a month plan, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial. In other markets, customers will be able to access NBC, USA Network, and CNBC in HD as part of the base plan.

With their 4K coverage you can stream Olympic events in 4K on NBC. That means you will be able to catch major events that are scheduled to air on the NBC broadcast network.

YouTube TV is the only other Live TV Streaming Service streaming the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in 4K, but it is part of an add-on to the service. To access it, which is available in all markets, you will need their “4K Plus Add-On” which is $9.99 a month (after a 30-Day Free Trial), and $19.99 a month after you first year.

fuboTV has been streaming sports in 4K since the 2018 World Cup, but this is the first time they will have 4K coverage from NBC in a long time. They previously offered 4K coverage of the English Premier League on NBCSN during the 2018 season, but it didn't return the following season.

How to Stream 2022 Beijing Olympics in 4K with fuboTV

To view ultra-high definition and high dynamic range content, subscribers must have a 4K HDR-enabled television, HDMI 2.0/HDCP 2.2 compatible cable and run the fuboTV app on a streaming device that supports the formats.

Bandwidth speeds of 30Mbps-40Mbps or higher are recommended. 4K HDR-capable TVs may also need calibration to present the content correctly.

4K HDR Supported Devices Apple TV 4K

Chromecast Ultra

Chromecast with Google TV

Fire TV 4K

Fire TV Cube

Roku Express 4K+

Roku Premier

Roku Premier+

Roku Streaming Stick+

Roku Ultra Android Phones with HDR10 Displays Huawei Mate 10 Pro

Huawei P20

LG V30

Razer Phone

Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Samsung Galaxy Tab S3

Samsung Galaxy S9/S9+

Sony Xperia XZ Premium

Sony Xperia XZ1

Sony Xperia XZ2

How to Watch 2020 Olympics