 Skip to Content
The Streamable
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
fuboTV

fuboTV to Test New Pro Plan with 1,000 Hour DVR and “Unlimited” Streams

Jason Gurwin

Over the last six months, fuboTV has been testing new plans and bundles – including a new quarterly option with extra features. Following the launch of AT&T TV new Unlimited DVR and 20 simultaneous streams and soon-to-launch planfor YouTube TV, fuboTV is now testing a similar plan of their own.

For a select number of users, they will be launching a new “Pro” Plan for $69.99 a month, after a 7-Day Free Trial, which includes their standard fuboTV channel line-up, along with an upgraded 1,000 Hour DVR and near unlimited, 10 at-home simultaneous streams (with two away from home).

This is nearly identical to the AT&T TV ($69.99) base plan after their latest feature additions, but with the addition of RSNs in select markets, NFL Network, and slightly different channel line-up. In comparison YouTube TV at $64.99 includes an Unlimited DVR, but is about to launch an add-on with the option. Hulu offers an “Unlimited Screens” option for $9.99 a month, on top of their $64.99 base plan.

You can compare channels across streaming services here.

For users in the test, they will also be rebranding fubo Family Bundle to fubo Starter ($64.99), which will still include a 250 Hour Cloud DVR, along with three simultaneous streams (at-home or away). You will still be able to sign-up for fubo Elite ($79.99), which adds fubo Extra channel line-up (which is one of the best add-ons in streaming).

fubo tells us that the plans are being offered to a small user group for a limited time and will not be rolled out to all consumers at this time. For remaining users, they will have access to sign-up for existing plans.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy