fuboTV to Test New Pro Plan with 1,000 Hour DVR and “Unlimited” Streams

Over the last six months, fuboTV has been testing new plans and bundles – including a new quarterly option with extra features. Following the launch of AT&T TV new Unlimited DVR and 20 simultaneous streams and soon-to-launch planfor YouTube TV, fuboTV is now testing a similar plan of their own.

For a select number of users, they will be launching a new “Pro” Plan for $69.99 a month, after a 7-Day Free Trial, which includes their standard fuboTV channel line-up, along with an upgraded 1,000 Hour DVR and near unlimited, 10 at-home simultaneous streams (with two away from home).

This is nearly identical to the AT&T TV ($69.99) base plan after their latest feature additions, but with the addition of RSNs in select markets, NFL Network, and slightly different channel line-up. In comparison YouTube TV at $64.99 includes an Unlimited DVR, but is about to launch an add-on with the option. Hulu offers an “Unlimited Screens” option for $9.99 a month, on top of their $64.99 base plan.

You can compare channels across streaming services here.

For users in the test, they will also be rebranding fubo Family Bundle to fubo Starter ($64.99), which will still include a 250 Hour Cloud DVR, along with three simultaneous streams (at-home or away). You will still be able to sign-up for fubo Elite ($79.99), which adds fubo Extra channel line-up (which is one of the best add-ons in streaming).

fubo tells us that the plans are being offered to a small user group for a limited time and will not be rolled out to all consumers at this time. For remaining users, they will have access to sign-up for existing plans.