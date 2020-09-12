fuboTV Updates Bundles, Adds 1,000 Hour DVR and 5 Simultaneous Streams

fuboTV is adding new features that will make it easier to share the service with everyone in your home. The live TV streaming service has added the option for massive 1,000 hour DVR for $16.99 a month.

Unlike other services like YouTube TV and AT&T TV NOW which keep recordings for only a certain period of time, recordings can remain available on the DVR as long as the user doesn’t delete them.

For those who use the service with everyone in the home, they’ve added a new “Family Share” option called “Family Share Max”. While “Family Share” ($5.99) includes three total streams (at home or on-the-road), “Family Share Max” ($9.99) will allow you to stream on up to 5 devices at the same time at home, as well as two device away from your home network.

If you add both Family Share add-ons, you will get the benefits of both, meaning five devices on your home network, and up to three away from it.

If you want to save on the add-ons, fuboTV is updating their “Elite Bundle” ($79.99) to include fuboTV Standard ($59.99) 1,000 Hour DVR ($16.99), Family Share ($5.99), Family Share Max ($10.99), and fubo Extra ($5.99). So essentially that bundle will now save you ~$20 a month over if you bought all the add-ons separately.

There is one negative change however. Now the fuboTV “Family Bundle” ($64.99), comes with a 250 Hour DVR ($9.99), instead of a 500 Hour DVR (which has been discontinued). However, all existing Family Bundle subscribers, will get to keep their 500 Hour DVR as long as they stay subscribers.