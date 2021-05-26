fuboTV to Include All CONMEBOL Qualifiers for Existing Subscribers, Select Matches on Free fubo Sports Network
Earlier this year, fuboTV acquired the exclusive streaming rights to the Qatar World Cup 2022 Qualifying matches of South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL). The Live TV Streaming Service has now shared their English and Spanish-language coverage for when the matches kick off on June 3.
Select CONMEBOL qualifying matches will air on fuboTV’s free linear network, Fubo Sports Network (three channels, English-language programming), while the majority will be on the newly launched CONMEBOL Qualifiers Network.
fuboTV
fuboTV is a live TV streaming service with about 90 channels for $64.99/month. This plan includes local channels, 30 of the top 35 cable channels, and regional sports networks (RSNs).
fuboTV recently added ESPN, Disney Channel, ABC (select markets), Nat Geo, FX, FXX, and other Disney-owned channels. The company recently dropped WarnerMedia-owned channels including CNN, TBS, and TNT.
With the changes, they will have 30 of the Top 35 Cable Channels, which is higher than almost any other service.
It also includes beIN Sports and NFL Network (which is not available on most services). You can add Fox Soccer Plus as part of the International Sports Plus add-on for $6/month.
You can add the fubo Extra ($8) to add ~37 channels including Baby TV, BBC World News, Cooking Channel, DIY, and GSN.
fuboTV is a great option for sports fans, especially those who watch soccer. It is the least expensive option for hard to get New York RSNs MSG, MSG+, and SportsNet NY.
Existing English-language plan fuboTV subscribers (prior to May 26) will get access to all CONMEBOL coverage. Those who subscribe after that date can get all matches through the “CONMEBOL & More” package ($6.99 a month), which includes the same channels as in the “International Sports Plus” package.
Those who subscribed to the Latino Quarterly plan ($33 a month, paid quarterly) after February 17, 2021, will automatically receive CONMEBOL coverage. However, those who signed up before then, will need to add the CONMEBOL y Más channel package for access to the CONMEBOL Qualifiers Network.
Soccer icons Carlos Valderrama (Colombia national team), Juan Pablo Ángel (Colombia national team), Mark González (Liverpool, Chile national team, among others) and Lucas Barrios (Paraguay national team), as well as rising media star Antonella González, will join a star-studded lineup that includes previously-announced legends Pablo Zabaleta (Manchester City and Argentina national team) and Melissa Ortiz (Colombia women’s national team) as hosts of fuboTV’s original programming. More soccer stars will join fubo’s programming as guest commentators throughout the tournament.
Additionally, Fubo Sports Network’s popular hosts, Julie Stewart-Binks (“Drinks With Binks” and “Ball Is Back”) and The Cooligans (“The Cooligans”), will present “CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers Preview,” a show dedicated to previewing each matchday.