 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
fuboTV YouTube TV

fuboTV, YouTube TV, Fox App to Stream Giants vs. Cowboys Thanksgiving Football Game in 4K

Jason Gurwin

For the first time this NFL season, you will be able to watch NFL action in 4K. That’s because Fox Sports will stream the New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Game airing on FOX in 4K HDR to fans using the Fox Sports and Fox Now apps.

How to Watch Giants vs. Cowboys in 4K

Similar to other sports on Fox, fuboTV, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial, will also carry the Thanksgiving matchup in 4K directly from their service for those on their Elite Plan (or grandfathered customers on their Pro Plan). Those with the YouTube TV “4K Plus” add-on can also stream and record the games from their interface, which is $19.99 per month.

But no matter your plan, if you subscribe to fuboTV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, or Hulu Live TV you can stream it from the Fox Sports App in 4K at no extra charge. To do that, all you need to do is activate the Fox Sports App with your TV Everywhere credentials.

How to Stream NFL in 4K with fuboTV

To view ultra-high definition and high dynamic range content, subscribers must have a 4K HDR-enabled television, HDMI 2.0/HDCP 2.2 compatible cable, and run the fuboTV app on a streaming device that supports the formats.

Bandwidth speeds of 30Mbps-40Mbps or higher are recommended. 4K HDR-capable TVs may also need calibration to present the content correctly.

4K HDR Supported Devices

  • Apple TV 4K
  • Chromecast Ultra
  • FireTV 4K
  • FireTV Cube
  • Roku Premier
  • Roku Premier+
  • Roku Ultra

Android Phones with HDR10 Displays

  • Huawei Mate 10 Pro
  • Huawei P20
  • LG V30
  • Razer Phone
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 8
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S3
  • Samsung Galaxy S9/S9+
  • Sony Xperia XZ Premium
  • Sony Xperia XZ1
  • Sony Xperia XZ2
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.