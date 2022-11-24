fuboTV, YouTube TV, Fox App to Stream Giants vs. Cowboys Thanksgiving Football Game in 4K

For the first time this NFL season, you will be able to watch NFL action in 4K. That’s because Fox Sports will stream the New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Game airing on FOX in 4K HDR to fans using the Fox Sports and Fox Now apps.

How to Watch Giants vs. Cowboys in 4K

When: Begins Thursday, Nov. 24 at 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Similar to other sports on Fox, fuboTV, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial, will also carry the Thanksgiving matchup in 4K directly from their service for those on their Elite Plan (or grandfathered customers on their Pro Plan). Those with the YouTube TV “4K Plus” add-on can also stream and record the games from their interface, which is $19.99 per month.

But no matter your plan, if you subscribe to fuboTV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, or Hulu Live TV you can stream it from the Fox Sports App in 4K at no extra charge. To do that, all you need to do is activate the Fox Sports App with your TV Everywhere credentials.

How to Stream NFL in 4K with fuboTV

To view ultra-high definition and high dynamic range content, subscribers must have a 4K HDR-enabled television, HDMI 2.0/HDCP 2.2 compatible cable, and run the fuboTV app on a streaming device that supports the formats.

Bandwidth speeds of 30Mbps-40Mbps or higher are recommended. 4K HDR-capable TVs may also need calibration to present the content correctly.