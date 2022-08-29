fuboTV, YouTube TV, Fox App to Stream NCAA Football Games in 4K During 2022 Season

If you want to stream college football on Fox in 4K during the 2022 season, you’re in luck. Fox Sports will stream select games airing on FOX and FS1 in 4K HDR to fans using the Fox Sports and Fox Now apps this fall.

Similar to other sports on Fox, fuboTV, which is available with a seven-day free trial, will also carry the games in 4K directly from their service for those on their Elite Plan (or grandfathered customers on their Pro Plan). Those with the YouTube TV “4K Plus” add-on can also stream and record the games from their interface, which is $19.99 per month.

But no matter your plan, if you subscribe to fuboTV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, or Hulu Live TV you can stream it from the Fox Sports App in 4K at no extra charge. To do that, all you need to do is activate the Fox Sports App with your TV Everywhere credentials.

So what games will you be able to watch?

There are currently seven games scheduled through Sept. 17 available in 4K resolution, including Central Michigan at Oklahoma State and Penn State at Purdue to kick off Week 1 of the season on Thursday, Sept. 1.

Date Game Channel 9/1/22 Central Michigan @ Oklahoma State FS1 9/1/22 Penn State @ Purdue FOX 9/3/22 UTEP @ Oklahoma FOX 9/10/22 Alabama @ Texas FOX 9/10/22 Washington State @ Wisconsin FOX 9/17/22 Oklahoma @ Nebraska FOX 9/17/22 BYU @ Oregon FOX

How to Stream College Football in 4K with fuboTV

To view ultra-high definition and high dynamic range content, subscribers must have a 4K HDR-enabled television, HDMI 2.0/HDCP 2.2 compatible cable, and run the fuboTV app on a streaming device that supports the formats.

Bandwidth speeds of 30Mbps-40Mbps or higher are recommended. 4K HDR-capable TVs may also need calibration to present the content correctly.