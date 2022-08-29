fuboTV, YouTube TV, Fox App to Stream NCAA Football Games in 4K During 2022 Season
If you want to stream college football on Fox in 4K during the 2022 season, you’re in luck. Fox Sports will stream select games airing on FOX and FS1 in 4K HDR to fans using the Fox Sports and Fox Now apps this fall.
Similar to other sports on Fox, fuboTV, which is available with a seven-day free trial, will also carry the games in 4K directly from their service for those on their Elite Plan (or grandfathered customers on their Pro Plan). Those with the YouTube TV “4K Plus” add-on can also stream and record the games from their interface, which is $19.99 per month.
But no matter your plan, if you subscribe to fuboTV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, or Hulu Live TV you can stream it from the Fox Sports App in 4K at no extra charge. To do that, all you need to do is activate the Fox Sports App with your TV Everywhere credentials.
So what games will you be able to watch?
There are currently seven games scheduled through Sept. 17 available in 4K resolution, including Central Michigan at Oklahoma State and Penn State at Purdue to kick off Week 1 of the season on Thursday, Sept. 1.
FOX 4K College Football Schedule - September 2022
|Date
|Game
|Channel
|9/1/22
|Central Michigan @ Oklahoma State
|FS1
|9/1/22
|Penn State @ Purdue
|FOX
|9/3/22
|UTEP @ Oklahoma
|FOX
|9/10/22
|Alabama @ Texas
|FOX
|9/10/22
|Washington State @ Wisconsin
|FOX
|9/17/22
|Oklahoma @ Nebraska
|FOX
|9/17/22
|BYU @ Oregon
|FOX
fuboTV
fuboTV is a live TV streaming service with about 90 channels for $69.99/month. This plan includes local channels, 27 of the top 35 cable channels, and regional sports networks (RSNs).
The streaming service does not carry channels from WarnerMedia-owned (CNN, TBS, and TNT) and those from A+E (A&E, History Channel, and Lifetime).
fuboTV also includes beIN Sports and NFL Network (which is not available on most services). You can add Fox Soccer Plus as part of the International Sports Plus add-on for $6/month.
You can add the fubo Extra ($8) to add ~37 channels including Baby TV, Cooking Channel, DIY, and GSN.
fuboTV is a great option for sports fans, especially those who want to stream soccer. It is the least expensive option to get New York RSNs MSG, MSG+, and SportsNet NY.
How to Stream College Football in 4K with fuboTV
To view ultra-high definition and high dynamic range content, subscribers must have a 4K HDR-enabled television, HDMI 2.0/HDCP 2.2 compatible cable, and run the fuboTV app on a streaming device that supports the formats.
Bandwidth speeds of 30Mbps-40Mbps or higher are recommended. 4K HDR-capable TVs may also need calibration to present the content correctly.
4K HDR Supported Devices
- Apple TV 4K
- Chromecast Ultra
- FireTV 4K
- FireTV Cube
- Roku Premier
- Roku Premier+
- Roku Ultra
Android Phones with HDR10 Displays
- Huawei Mate 10 Pro
- Huawei P20
- LG V30
- Razer Phone
- Samsung Galaxy Note 8
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S3
- Samsung Galaxy S9/S9+
- Sony Xperia XZ Premium
- Sony Xperia XZ1
- Sony Xperia XZ2