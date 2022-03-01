Funimation Content Has Officially Moved to Crunchyroll

Anime fans, brace yourselves. Starting today, Crunchyroll subscribers have access to Funimation’s exclusive library and simulcast content. This merger of Funimation and Crunchyroll will bring together the previously separate services into a single subscription and will also include Funimation’s subsidiary, Wakanim, as well as Crunchyroll’s VRV for anime lovers worldwide to enjoy.

Additionally, the company announced, “as a welcome to the new Crunchyroll family, Funimation, Wakanim, and VRV subscribers get a special deal for 60 days of Crunchyroll Premium free!”

Eligible subscribers will receive an email with a unique link in order to redeem. This announcement comes just two weeks after Crunchyroll became available to streamers on Nintendo Switch.

And don’t worry, Crunchyroll’s pricing remains unchanged, so you can get the ultimate anime experience with over 40,000 sub and dub episodes available in 10 languages as well as in 200+ countries and territories. For as low as $7.99/month, viewers can watch all of their favorite hit anime series, plus a host of new shows coming this spring season. There are now 50+ newly-added titles on Crunchyroll, amounting to over 1,600 hours of content to watch.

Customers who currently have both Crunchyroll and Funimation subscriptions can cancel Funimation when they’re ready. It’s important to note that you won’t see your Funimation watch history or queue in Crunchyroll just yet.

In addition, more content will hit the new combined service on a daily basis. By the end of March, 80% of Funimation and Wakanim’s most popular existing series will live on Crunchyroll. Funimation will also continue to add new episodes of current series.

Titles (subs and dubs) available include “My Hero Academia,” “Tokyo Ghoul,” “Yu Yu Hakusho,” “Cowboy Bebop,” “Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation,” “Attack on Titan: Junior High,” “Black Clover” (Episodes 1-170), “Dr. Stone” (dub), “Hunter x Hunter” (Episodes 1-75), and tons more.

Colin Decker, CEO of Crunchyroll said, “When we brought Funimation and Crunchyroll together last year, our top priority was to put fans first. Unifying all of our brands and services under the Crunchyroll brand globally enables us to offer more value than ever before as we combine subs, dubs, simulcasts, library, music, movies, manga—all into one subscription. The new Crunchyroll is the realization of a dream, and we are grateful to the creators of anime and the millions of fans who have joined us in making the community what it is today.”