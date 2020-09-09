Funimation New Partnership Adds More Anime Content to Streaming Service

Funimation announced they have partnered with Viz Media—a publisher and distributor of anime and manga—to bring some of Viz Media’s expansive catalog to the streaming platform.

As part of the newly inked distribution deal, popular Viz Media titles such as “Naruto,” “Hunter x Hunter,” “Sailor Moon R: The Movie,” “Berserk: The Golden Age Arc II - The Battle for Doldrey,” and “Berserk: The Golden Age Arc III - The Advent,” are now currently available for Funimation users to indulge.

“We’re incredibly excited to partner with VIZ Media in bringing even more great anime to Funimation,” said Colin Decker, CEO of Funimation Global Group. “Bringing this catalog to our subscribers is a win for anime fans everywhere!”

On Sept. 22, “Terra Formars,” “Terra Formars Revenge,” “Coppelion,” “Gargantia on the Verdurous Planet,” and “Megalobox” will also be available on Funimation with more titles expected to roll out over the upcoming months.

Anime has become a hot commodity amongst streamers lately. Just last week, Hulu revealed they now house over 80,000 episodes of TV and movies in the genre. The Disney-owned streamer is home to series such as Dragon Ball,” “Naruto Shippuden” and “One-Punch Man,” and movies such as “Akira,” “Pokemon the Movie: Hoopa” as well as “Ninja Scroll.”

Netflix also greenlit an anime series prequel to Zack Synder’s “Army of the Dead.” Titled “Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas,” the series will follow the origin story of Scott, played by Dave Bautista, “and his rescue crew during the initial fall of Vegas as they confront the mysterious source of the zombie outbreak” Deadline reported.