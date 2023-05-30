Fuse+ Now Available via Roku Premium Subscriptions; First Time Service Offered on Third-Party Platform

The cable channel Fuse was introduced in 2021 with a mission to provide content for younger, multicultural audiences. To further this goal, it launched a companion streaming service Fuse+, which offers on-demand streaming of original shows like “Made from Scratch,” “Shine True,” and more.

Users now have a new way to subscribe to Fuse+: through Roku. Fuse+ is available to purchase via the Roku Channel on all Roku devices now, marking the first time that the service has ever been offered through a third-party aggregation platform.

“This agreement to bring Fuse+ to Roku’s Premium Subscriptions offering is a milestone moment for Fuse Media, providing further proof of our brands’ appeal to young, culturally diverse viewers eager for vibrant, authentic representations of their own lives on any screen they watch,” Fuse Media chairman and CEO Miguel Roggero. “We are excited to build on an already successful partnership with Roku, allowing us to share our award-winning, inclusive programming with even more of the vast numbers of young people who stream their entertainment content today.”

As a premium subscription on Roku, on-demand live content from Fuse+ will be integrated throughout the Roku platform, including within The Roku Channel and in Roku’s unique platform experiences such as What to Watch on Roku’s Home Screen Menu. The launch of Fuse+ on Roku platforms coincides with the return of Big Freedia to Fuse via “Big Freedia Means Business.”

There are currently two Fuse+ options available for subscription on The Roku Channel. The first is its monthly, ad-free plan which costs $3.99 per 30 days. The second is an annual plan, which allows users to save 17% off the monthly plan at $39.99 per year. Unfortunately, Roku is not currently offering Fuse+’s ad-supported plan — $1.99 per month or $19.99 per year.

That’s a frequent issue users run into when Roku adds a new streamer to its Premium Subscriptions. Disney+ users found that they were not able to sign up for the ad-supported version of Disney+ until April, despite the product launching in December of 2022. Roku insists on getting a portion of ad revenues on ad-supported streamers sold via its platforms, which might be why Fuse is only offering the ad-free subscription option on Roku devices.