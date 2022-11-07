G4 TV Will Officially Shutdown on November 9th

Last month, Comcast announced that they would be shutting down video-game focused channel, G4 TV. Comcast has now told distributors that they will stop broadcasting G4 on November 9th, 2022. The channel had been available on YouTube and Philo, as well as a free version called “G4 Select” on Pluto TV.

YouTube TV told customers in an email of the impending closure of the channel:

We have been informed that G4TV is ceasing operations for all distributors. Starting November 9, 2022, the G4 channel will no longer be available on YouTube TV. You will also lose access to any previous Library recordings from this channel.

At the time of the announcement, Dave Scott, the CEO of Comcast Spectacor told employees: “Over the past several months, we worked hard to generate that interest in G4, but viewership is low and the network has not achieved sustainable financial results,” Scott’s memo said. “This is certainly not what we hoped for, and, as a result, we have made the very difficult decision to discontinue G4’s operations, effective immediately. I know this is disappointing news, and I’m disappointed, too. I want to thank you and everyone on the G4 team for the hard work and commitment to the network.”

The original G4 network debuted on cable in 2002 and had about a decade-long run as a culturally significant outlet that brought gaming-related content to a mainstream audience. It featured, among other series, “Attack of the Show!,” and was known for broadcasting live each year from the E3 gaming expo. “American Ninja Warrior” also got its start as a G4 show, before later shifting to NBC. Personalities such as Chris Hardwick and Olivia Munn first became prominent through their work on G4 shows.

However, the network eventually folded in 2014, but in 2020 Comcast announced a revival, and the network returned in late 2021, albeit only on Twitch TV and Philo at first, with Comcast and Verizon Fios deals announced later. The new edition of the network included revived incarnations of “Attack of the Show!” and “XPlay,” G4’s video game review show. It also offered the original Japanese edition of “Ninja Warrior.”