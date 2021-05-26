Games Workshop Announces Warhammer+, a Warhammer Video Game-based Streaming Service

Tremble in fear, heretics, you’re no longer safe in the world of streaming after Games Workshop’s latest reveal — a full-on streaming service dedicated to the “Warhammer” universe.

During a Twitch stream on their company’s official channel, Games Workshop staffers Adam Troke and Eddie Eccles revealed Warhammer+, a streaming service full of animated stories that take place in the “Warhammer” universe, including properties like “Blacktalon,” “Iron Within,” “Broken Lance,” “Interrogator,” and “Pariah Nexus,” which all double as metal band names as well as awesome-sounding “Warhammer” shows.

The “Warhammer” universe is expansive, full of media that makes the “Star Wars” expanded universe look modest in comparison. Between books, video games, and, of course, the tabletop game, there is a lot of history Warhammer+ could cover.

While this service sounds incredibly niche on the surface, it would be unwise to doubt the sheer devotion of “Warhammer” fans. After all, these folks spend hundreds upon hundreds of dollars on figurines, then spend countless hours painting them to their liking — then actually playing “Warhammer” for hours on end. Plus, even non-Warhammer fans would probably be interested in the series’ sci-fi elements, if not just for their awesome character designs and compelling story arcs.

It’ll be interesting to see how Warhammer+ interacts with other streaming services — could we see it join Struum’s “a la carte” platform, where non-Warhammer fans could watch content to see if they want to sign up? Could we also see a crossover with WarnerMedia’s new project, as Games Workshop has worked with the “Lord of the Rings” franchise in the past?

Amazon-owned Twitch has long provided a means for game-players to stream matches and other events for viewers. In addition, recently, speculation has emerged about Netflix potentially dipping its toe into the waters of the video gaming world.

As far as the new Games Workshop project is concerned, there’s no news about a release date or a monthly cost at this point, but when you watch Warhammer+, make sure it’s on a red device — the red ones go faster, after all.