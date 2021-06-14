DEAL ALERT: Get 2 Months of Amazon Channels For Just $0.99 a Month Including Discovery+, Paramount+, and AMC+

Amazon is offering major discounts on streaming services through Amazon Prime Video Channels ahead of Prime Day.

With the deal, you can get two months of a wide variety of streaming services for just $0.99 a month (up to 85% OFF). Some of the deals include discovery+, AMC+, and Paramount+ Ad-Free (a full list is below).

To be eligible, you need to be a Prime Member, but don’t worry, if you’re not you can get a a 30-Day Free Trial, which will help you take advantage of all Prime Day 2021 deals.

All Prime Video Channels 2021 Prime Day Deals