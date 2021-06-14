DEAL ALERT: Get 2 Months of Amazon Channels For Just $0.99 a Month Including Discovery+, Paramount+, and AMC+
Amazon is offering major discounts on streaming services through Amazon Prime Video Channels ahead of Prime Day.
With the deal, you can get two months of a wide variety of streaming services for just $0.99 a month (up to 85% OFF). Some of the deals include discovery+, AMC+, and Paramount+ Ad-Free (a full list is below).
To be eligible, you need to be a Prime Member, but don’t worry, if you’re not you can get a a 30-Day Free Trial, which will help you take advantage of all Prime Day 2021 deals.
All Prime Video Channels 2021 Prime Day Deals
- discovery+ Ad-Free: $0.99 (normally $6.99)
- AMC+: $0.99 (normally $8.99)
- Paramount+ Ad-Free: $0.99 (normally $9.99)
- Epix: $0.99 (normally $5.99)
- BET+: $0.99 (normally $9.99)
- PBS Kids: $0.99 (normally $5.99)
- Noggin: $0.99 (normally $7.99)
- allblk: $0.99 (normally $4.99)
- PBS Masterpiece: $0.99 (normally $5.99)
- Up Faith & Family: $0.99 (normally $4.99)
- Lifetime Movie Club: $0.99 (normally $3.99)
- Pantaya: $0.99 (normally $5.99)
- PBS Documentaries: $0.99 (normally $3.99)
- MotorTrend: $0.99 (normally $3.99)
- MovieSphere: $0.99 (normally $4.99)