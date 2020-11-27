Get an Apple TV 4K ~$90 (50% OFF) on Black Friday 2020 by Following This Tip

It’s been harder and harder to get a discounted Apple TV 4K ($180), but by following a few steps you can get one for ~$90 (50% OFF). If you want the simplest way to save on an Apple TV 4K, Apple is offering the device with a $50 Apple Gift Card through Cyber Monday.

But, if you want to get the absolute best deal on an Apple TV 4K on Black Friday 2020, this is how you do it with just one extra step.

1. Buy two $100 Apple Gift Cards at Target or Best Buy

Both Target and Best Buy are offering a free $20 Gift Card when you purchase a $100 Apple Gift Card. So you have enough to cover the full price of the device, you must purchase two.

Get The Deal $100 target.com Get $20 Bonus Gift Card with Purchase

2. Use your $200 in Apple Gift Cards to Buy Apple TV 4K

Now that you have $200 in Apple Gift Cards, you can purchase the Apple TV 4K ($180) at the Apple Store in-person or online. With your purchase, you will get another $50 Apple Gift Card, leaving you with $70 in total ($20 remaining on original card).

Get The Deal $179.99 apple.com Get $50 Apple Gift Card with Purchase

Deal Recap

Pay $200 at Target/Best Buy for $200 Apple Gift Cards & $40 Target/Best Buy Gift Card

Pay $180 at Apple Store w/ Apple Gift Cards for Apple TV 4K

Get Apple TV 4K, $40 Target/Best Buy Gift Card, & $70 Apple Gift Cards

That means when you’re done with the deal, you will have an Apple TV 4K, $40 in Target/Best Buy Gift Cards, $70 in Apple Gift Cards – for $200. If you value the gift cards as cash (which we do from big box retailers), that means you spent $90 for Apple TV 4K.

And as a bonus, if you haven’t tried it before, you will also get a 1-Year subscription to Apple TV+ for free.

The best part is — the Apple Gift Card can be used either at the Apple Store or the App Store, meaning you can apply it to your streaming subscriptions like Disney+, HBO Max, or Peacock.