 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Hulu

Get Hulu For $0.99: Black Friday Might Be Over, But Hulu’s 2021 Black Friday Deal is Still Alive

Jason Gurwin

Hulu brought back one of the best deals in streaming for Black Friday 2021. And the good news is, that while Black Friday has come and gone — Hulu’s Black Friday sale is still going — but only for a limited time.

Through Cyber Monday (November 29th), you can get Hulu for only $0.99 a month for an entire year (normally $6.99). With the deal, you’ll save $72 over the course of the year.

How to Get Hulu Black Friday 2021 Deal

  • Click here to activate Hulu Black Friday Deal
  • Click Get This Deal on Hulu
  • Complete sign-up and get Hulu for $0.99 per month for the next year

Only new and returning subscribers (those who haven’t been a subscriber in the last year) — meaning that those who signed-up for the deal last year aren’t eligible.

Add-on Disney+ For Just $6.66 a Month

If you haven’t yet signed-up for Disney+, you can also take advantage of their annual plan to build your own Disney/Hulu bundle for just $7.66 a month.

  • Click here to sign-up for Disney+: $6.66 a month ($79.99 paid annually)
  • Select “Sign-Up For Disney+ Only”
  • Enter Your E-Mail Address
  • Select Annual Plan
  • Complete Your Purchase

Total: $7.66 / month

Disney+

What Can You Watch with Hulu?

With your Hulu subscription you will be able to watch most shows on-demand from networks like ABC, NBC, Fox, and cable channels like Bravo, USA Network, HGTV, and more. Hulu also includes FX on Hulu, which means you can watch all current episodes on FX, FXM, FXX right after they air (and their entire library of past seasons).

Hulu offers the best selection of current TV shows and starting at just $0.99 a month for their ad supported plan with this Black Friday sale, it is more affordable than both Netflix ($13.99), HBO Max ($14.99), Amazon Prime Video ($8.99).

Hulu is home to original series like The Handmaid’s Tale, Only Murders in the Building, Little Fires Everywhere, The Act, Shrill, Love Victor, Ramy, Mrs. America, and Academy Award winning films like “Parasite” and “Palm Springs.”

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to stream anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where your favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Terms & Conditions - Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.