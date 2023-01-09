Get in the Mood for the Australian Open by Streaming Our Top-10 Tennis Movies

The 2023 Australian Open is set to begin on Monday, Jan. 16. Players from all over the world will converge on Melbourne for the first of four Grand Slam tennis tournaments this year. Annually, the event is the most attended of all of the Grand Slams, with over 800,000 people attending the 2020 tournament.

If you’re looking to get into a tennis state of mind before the tournament begins, there are some excellent movies related to the sport available to stream now. From documentaries to surprisingly chilling thrillers, there’s something for every tennis fan on this list. Check below to see where you can stream our top 10 tennis movies (in no particular order) now!

Venus and Serena October 6, 2012 Venus and Serena takes an honest and unfiltered look into the remarkable lives of sisters and tennis legends Serena and Venus Williams. Through the prism of one year in their lives, the film tells the untold story of how these two great stars came to be and how they struggle to stay on top.

Match Point October 26, 2005 Chris, a former tennis player, looks for work as an instructor. He meets Tom Hewett, a wealthy young man whose sister Chloe fall in love with Chris. But Chris has his eye on Tom’s fiancee Nola.

Battle of the Sexes September 22, 2017 The true story of the 1973 tennis match between World number one Billie Jean King and ex-champ and serial hustler Bobby Riggs.

Borg vs McEnroe September 8, 2017 The Swedish Björn Borg and the American John McEnroe, the best tennis players in the world, maintain a legendary duel during the 1980 Wimbledon tournament.

King Richard November 18, 2021 The story of how Richard Williams served as a coach to his daughters Venus and Serena, who will soon become two of the most legendary tennis players in history.

Wimbledon September 13, 2004 British tennis player Peter clutches to an embarrassingly low position on the tennis-ranking ladder. Handed a wild card for Wimbledon, he expects it to be his final bow.

First One In September 8, 2020 Thrown off a reality show in disgrace, an unemployed real estate agent joins a group of slightly menopausal tennis players to rescue her career and take down the reigning queen of the court.

Citizen Ashe December 3, 2021 Follows the life and career of Arthur Ashe.

Final Set June 16, 2021 Thomas was once renowned as a young tennis prodigy, but never had the career he hoped for. At 37, despite his declining physical fitness and shattered knee he decides to compete in the intense qualifying rounds of the French Open at Roland-Garros for one last attempt at glory. Although his wife Eve and mother Judith advise him to give up, Thomas obsessively pushes forward. He will have to fight his own demons and will ultimately face a determined young player who reminds him of his younger self.