Gilbert Gottfried Dies at 67 - How to Stream the Comedian’s Best Work

The name “Gilbert Gottfried” probably triggers a very specific part of your brain - the one that conjures up that voice - that awful, yet beautiful voice. Gottfried exaggerated that voice to great effect in his work, and it often overshadowed the words he was speaking. But he was a comedian’s comedian - a man willing to push his audience just to get laughs from his pals backstage.

Gottfried famously got in trouble for his irreverent humor, which made him a hit in places like the Friars Club, but less popular in middle America.

If you’d like to remember his work, we’ve compiled some of his best pieces. And we assume he’d forgive you if you need to turn the volume down.

And one of Gottfried’s most memorable appearances was on this 1999 episode of “Hollywood Squares,” when he was the last remaining square needed to win. As he misled both contestants, Gottfried kept screaming “You fool!” after every answer. Take a look.

RIP Gilbert. Opening for Gilbert Gottfried at Carolines and Princeton Catch was one of the great thrills of my early stand up life. He could leave you gasping for breath…just indescribably unusually hilarious…Damn. — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) April 12, 2022

Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh so hard that day on set, I could barely do my job. A wholly original comic, and an equally kind and humble guy behind the scenes. He will be missed. https://t.co/93cKB6KEg8 — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) April 12, 2022

I am so sad to read about the passing of Gilbert Gottfried. Funny, politically incorrect but a softie on the inside. We met many times; he even pranked me on a plane, replacing my intepreter @655jack(they’re like twins). Sending love to Dara & his children. RIP #gilbertgottfried pic.twitter.com/R4mxWBRsNo — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) April 12, 2022

Sad to hear of the passing of the groundbreaking and legendary Gilbert Gottfried. Here was the last time I saw you in Miami. My condolences to the family and friends of this genius comic, artist, and provocateur. Comedy mourns tonight. #comedy 🙏 🙏 🙏 pic.twitter.com/F3oIp81lmy — Tom Green (@tomgreenlive) April 12, 2022

Big loss to the world of comedy. Gilbert Gottfried has left us. Fearless and hilarious!!! A truly lovely man, loved by all in comedy. May his memory be a blessing to his family, his friends & all he made laugh! — Al Franken (@alfranken) April 12, 2022

Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh at times when laughter did not come easily. What a gift. I did not know him well but I loved what he shared with me. My best wishes and sympathy to his family. #ripGilbertGottfried — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) April 12, 2022

Rest In Peace Gilbert Gottfried! First time I saw him live he did his Jackie Kennedy bit: “Jackie do you remember where you were…” in front of drunk Bruins fans at Nicks. #RIPGilbertGottfried https://t.co/9w0offZEZG — Bill Burr (@billburr) April 12, 2022

Posting this to laugh while I cry. That time I got to Gilbert Gottfried with Gilbert Gottfried at COMICON, back in the #AMJoy days. What a great and funny guy. Rest in peace and deepest condolences to his family. 😔😢 pic.twitter.com/p89vfJnVMO — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) April 12, 2022