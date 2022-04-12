Gilbert Gottfried Dies at 67 - How to Stream the Comedian’s Best Work
The name “Gilbert Gottfried” probably triggers a very specific part of your brain - the one that conjures up that voice - that awful, yet beautiful voice. Gottfried exaggerated that voice to great effect in his work, and it often overshadowed the words he was speaking. But he was a comedian’s comedian - a man willing to push his audience just to get laughs from his pals backstage.
Gottfried famously got in trouble for his irreverent humor, which made him a hit in places like the Friars Club, but less popular in middle America.
If you’d like to remember his work, we’ve compiled some of his best pieces. And we assume he’d forgive you if you need to turn the volume down.
The Best of Gilbert Gottfried
GilbertApril 20, 2017
The life and career of one of comedy’s most inimitable modern voices, Mr. Gilbert Gottfried.
The AristocratsJanuary 1, 2005
One hundred superstar comedians tell the same very, VERY dirty, filthy joke—one shared privately by comics since Vaudeville.
Fans of standup comedy will relish this film, which lines up some of the biggest comedians in the world to retell the famously filthy joke in their own way. Gottfried, of course, loves the assignment.
AladdinNovember 25, 1992
Princess Jasmine grows tired of being forced to remain in the palace, so she sneaks out into the marketplace, in disguise, where she meets street-urchin Aladdin. The couple falls in love, although Jasmine may only marry a prince. After being thrown in jail, Aladdin becomes embroiled in a plot to find a mysterious lamp, with which the evil Jafar hopes to rule the land.
You’ll remember him as the voice of the evil parrot Iago.
Beverly Hills Cop IIMay 18, 1987
Axel heads for the land of sunshine and palm trees to find out who shot police Captain Andrew Bogomil. Thanks to a couple of old friends, Axel’s investigation uncovers a series of robberies masterminded by a heartless weapons kingpin—and the chase is on.
Gottfried appears as accountant Sidney Bernstein.
Problem ChildJuly 27, 1990
Ben Healy and his social climbing wife Flo adopt fun-loving seven year old Junior. But they soon discover he’s a little monster as he turns a camping trip, a birthday party and even a baseball game into comic nightmares.
He played adoption agent Igor Peabody in both films in the “Problem Child” series.
Superman: The Animated SeriesSeptember 6, 1996
Superman, an incredibly powerful alien from the planet Krypton, defends Metropolis from supercriminals. Superman hides his identity behind the glasses of Clark Kent; a mild-mannered reporter for the newspaper the Daily Planet. At the Daily Planet Superman works with fellow reporter Lois Lane and photographer Jimmy Olsen.
Gottfried was the voice of the mischevious Mister Mxyzptlk.
CyberchaseJanuary 21, 2002
Cyberchase is an American/Canadian television series for children ages 7-13. The series takes place in Cyberspace, a virtual world, and chronicles the adventures of three children, Jackie, Inez, and Matt, as they use math and problem solving skills to save Cyberspace and its leader, Motherboard, from The Hacker, the villain.
He provided the voice for Digit LeBoid.
Saturday Night LiveOctober 11, 1975
A late-night live television sketch comedy and variety show created by Lorne Michaels. The show’s comedy sketches, which parody contemporary culture and politics, are performed by a large and varying cast of repertory and newer cast members. Each episode is hosted by a celebrity guest, who usually delivers an opening monologue and performs in sketches with the cast, and features performances by a musical guest.
Gottfried was an SNL cast member in Season 6. The entire cast was fired after that year, except for Eddie Murphy and Joe Piscopo.
Rachael vs. Guy: Celebrity Cook-OffJanuary 1, 2012
Rachael vs. Guy: Celebrity Cook-Off is an American cooking competition series that premiered on Food Network on January 1, 2012. The series pits Team Captains Rachael Ray and Guy Fieri against each other in determining who is the best cooking mentor toward their team of four celebrities. Each week, one celebrity will be eliminated, with the “last star standing” winning a $50,000.00 cash donation toward their charity. The series premiere earned 3.524 million viewers, and a rating of 1.1; it ranked 3rd overall in the cable ratings that night.
On November 19, 2012, Food Network announced that the series has been renewed for a second season, which is scheduled to premiere on January 6, 2013 at 9PM. The celebrities for season two will be Chilli, Gilbert Gottfried, Cornelia Guest, Dean McDermott, Kathy Najimy, Hines Ward, Carnie Wilson, and Johnny Weir.
Gottfried starred as part of Team Rachael in the second season of this series.
Comedy Central Roast of Bob SagetAugust 17, 2008
The aggravatingly amiable star of “Full House,” “America’s Funniest Home Videos”
Comedy Central Roast of David HasselhoffAugust 15, 2010
Time to hassle the Hoff at the rudest, raunchiest television event of the year—The Comedy Central Roast of David Hasselhoff. From running in slo-mo on the beach to inspiring Germany with the power of cheesy pop—it’s almost too easy.
Comedy Central Roast of Donald TrumpMarch 15, 2011
It’s Donald Trump’s turn to step in to the celebrity hot seat for the latest installment of The Comedy Central Roast.
Comedy Central Roast of Joan RiversAugust 9, 2009
It’s the “Queen of Mean”, Joan Rivers turn to step in to the celebrity hot seat for the latest installment of The Comedy Central Roast.
Comedy Central Roast of RoseanneAugust 12, 2012
It’s Roseanne Barr’s turn to step in to the celebrity hot seat for the latest installment of The Comedy Central Roast.
Comedy Central Roast of Denis LearyAugust 10, 2003
Caustic comic Denis Leary gets a taste of his own medicine when Comedy Central hosts a celebrity roast in his honor, emceed by Jeff Garlin. Dishing out the insults are Christopher Walken, Conan O’Brien, Jon Stewart, Michael J. Fox and more.
The N.Y. Friars Club Roast of Hugh HefnerMarch 11, 2001
The Comedy Central Roasts are a series of celebrity roast specials which air on the Comedy Central cable network. This one is for Hugh Hefner.
The History of ComedyFebruary 9, 2017
Explore what makes us laugh, why, and how that’s influenced our social and political landscape throughout history.
And one of Gottfried’s most memorable appearances was on this 1999 episode of “Hollywood Squares,” when he was the last remaining square needed to win. As he misled both contestants, Gottfried kept screaming “You fool!” after every answer. Take a look.
RIP Gilbert. Opening for Gilbert Gottfried at Carolines and Princeton Catch was one of the great thrills of my early stand up life. He could leave you gasping for breath…just indescribably unusually hilarious…Damn.— Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) April 12, 2022
Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh so hard that day on set, I could barely do my job. A wholly original comic, and an equally kind and humble guy behind the scenes. He will be missed. https://t.co/93cKB6KEg8— Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) April 12, 2022
I am so sad to read about the passing of Gilbert Gottfried. Funny, politically incorrect but a softie on the inside. We met many times; he even pranked me on a plane, replacing my intepreter @655jack(they’re like twins). Sending love to Dara & his children. RIP #gilbertgottfried pic.twitter.com/R4mxWBRsNo— Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) April 12, 2022
Sad to hear of the passing of the groundbreaking and legendary Gilbert Gottfried. Here was the last time I saw you in Miami. My condolences to the family and friends of this genius comic, artist, and provocateur. Comedy mourns tonight. #comedy 🙏 🙏 🙏 pic.twitter.com/F3oIp81lmy— Tom Green (@tomgreenlive) April 12, 2022
Big loss to the world of comedy. Gilbert Gottfried has left us. Fearless and hilarious!!! A truly lovely man, loved by all in comedy. May his memory be a blessing to his family, his friends & all he made laugh!— Al Franken (@alfranken) April 12, 2022
Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh at times when laughter did not come easily. What a gift. I did not know him well but I loved what he shared with me. My best wishes and sympathy to his family. #ripGilbertGottfried— jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) April 12, 2022
Rest In Peace Gilbert Gottfried! First time I saw him live he did his Jackie Kennedy bit: “Jackie do you remember where you were…” in front of drunk Bruins fans at Nicks. #RIPGilbertGottfried https://t.co/9w0offZEZG— Bill Burr (@billburr) April 12, 2022
Posting this to laugh while I cry. That time I got to Gilbert Gottfried with Gilbert Gottfried at COMICON, back in the #AMJoy days. What a great and funny guy. Rest in peace and deepest condolences to his family. 😔😢 pic.twitter.com/p89vfJnVMO— Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) April 12, 2022
Gilbert, I don’t want to believe this. I loved him. I’m heartbroken for his beautiful family. Say it ain’t so. For almost 40 years his spectacular comedy blew me away.— Richard Lewis (@TheRichardLewis) April 12, 2022
You can’t be funnier. My God, all who experienced him are crushed. Say it ain’t so.🙏♥️ https://t.co/pO3HW36ta7
✨R.I.P. Gilbert Gottfried✨ #GilbertGottfried #RichardPryor #GeneWilder @RealGilbert pic.twitter.com/MLJPo6Duxl— Richard Pryor (@richardpryor) April 12, 2022