GIVEAWAY: Win a FREE Year of the New Max Streaming Service

HBO Max launches a newly minted platform in May, joining both HBO Max and Discovery+ into a new service called 'Max'.

You can learn more about Max by reading our full overview of the streaming service when it launches.

Wha’s new with the new Max Streaming Service?

The biggest thing is the combination of HBO Max and Discovery+ into one subscription and streaming service. On May 23, the HBO Max app will be updated to just ‘Max’ and will feature all the content of HBO Max and Discovery+. Pricing will stay the same as HBO Max with an ad-supported version at $9.99 per month, and ad-free version at $16.99 per month, and a new Max premium tier with 100 offline downloads per month and 4k for $19.99 per month.

Additionally, Max’s family-friendly emphasis puts new controls for parents and highlights kids content for new subscribers from the get-go. The service will have brands like Cartoon Network, Boomerang, DC Comics, Hanna Barbera, the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, and Looney Tunes to help the service grow its reputation as a service for the entire family, not just adults.

For those who already have HBO Max, their information will be automatically migrated to the new service without any additional tasks from subscribers. In some cases, such as Apple’s iOS and tvOS, the apps will need to be manually updated as those operating systems don’t allow app developers to auto-update.