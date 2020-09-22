Goldstar Founder Debuts Stellar, New Streaming Service for Live Events

The pandemic has shuttered Broadway and all live events. But a new live-streaming service hopes to change the equation.

Stellar, a new live-streaming service, allows artists and producers to sell tickets to online events, stream globally and manage finances, reports Variety.

Co-founded by Jim McCarthy and Robert Graff, Stellar Tickets is a long-term prospect for venues that want to reach a larger audience, akin to London’s National Theater streaming productions worldwide.

A second plus is accessibility, as well as profitability.

McCarthy hopes Stellar “encourages people to rethink their business models and to break down walls. … It could also let people who would not normally have access to a show get to see theater. That could build up our fanbase. We need to seize this moment.”

McCarthy isn’t a stranger to arts management. He founded the Goldstar ticketing service, which will partner with Stellar.

Since its beta debut in July, Stellar has streamed 30 shows. The company has apps on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, iOS, and Android.

Future events include “The Present,” from the Geffen Playhouse, Jennifer Holliday’s 60th birthday celebration concert on Oct. 19, “Playbill Virtual Theatre Festival Live,” Oct. 23-25, weekly streams from DC Comedy Loft and a special holiday broadcast of the Moscow Ballet’s “Nutcracker.”