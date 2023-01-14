‘Good Will Hunting’ Celebrates 25th Anniversary: Where Can You Stream For Free on Roku, Apple TV, Prime

January 1998. That is when Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, who grew up as childhood best friends, theatrically premiered their first film: Good Will Hunting. It was a smashing success, bringing in over $225 million in global box office sales. And with the news that Damon and Affleck announced their independent production company called Artists Equity within weeks of Good Will Hunting’s 25th anniversary, there is no better time to go back and rewatch where it all started. Here’s where you can find it streaming for free with a 30-Day Free Trial of SHOWTIME.

A quick refresher of the plot of Good Will Hunting (without spoilers)

Matt Damon stars as Will Hunting, a janitor who works at MIT, spending his time drinking with his friends. It isn’t until Hunting solves some very difficult mathematical equations posed to the graduate students that the math professor teaching the class discovers his genius. But the awe is short-lived as Hunting gets in a fight with a gang and then a police officer, taking him to court where he must choose to either seek physiotherapy help and be under the professor’s supervision or face jail time.

Will’s therapist, Sean (played by Robin Williams), comes as a favor of his friend, professor Lambeau after some failed attempts to get Hunting to make progress. Sean challenges Will’s defense mechanisms, encourages him to date, and sets up multiple job interviews for him. While Sean faces much headwind, Will shows some progress as they bond over their past. Will Hunting evolves throughout the movie, showing that hunting for goodwill (a play on words from the title) can change the lives of many.

Where is Good Will Hunting Streaming for free?

Good Will Hunting is available to stream, rent, and buy.

What devices can you use to stream Good Will Hunting on Showtime?

Showtime is available to stream on most devices.

