Google Strikes Back at Roku, Adds YouTube TV to Regular YouTube App

As Google and Roku continue their very public kerfuffle over YouTube TV, the former seems to have a workaround for the time being.

YouTube TV subscribers who use Roku as their streaming device will soon be able to access YouTube TV through the regular YouTube app. Users have reported seeing a “Go to YouTube TV” on their YouTube sidebar. Selecting this option will switch them over to the YouTube TV interface. Be advised: you won’t be able to sign up for YouTube TV through this workaround — you’ll have to either be an existing customer or sign up elsewhere.

As Roku will likely be unhappy with this move, Google is already preparing a contingency plan should expulsion from the platform occur, saying that it’s “in discussions with other partners to secure free streaming devices in case YouTube TV members face any access issues on Roku.”

Roku has responded with the following statement, calling Google an “unchecked monopolist.”

An update for our Roku users: Today, we’re introducing a feature that gives you a new way to access YouTube TV from the YouTube app. This update will be available to YouTube TV members on Roku over the next few days, and will expand to as many devices as we can over time. pic.twitter.com/auiXiLIsYU — YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) May 7, 2021

Currently, Roku and Google are at a standstill on a new deal — Roku is concerned with Google’s insistence on capturing user data and manipulating the platform’s search results to favor YouTube, while Google is unsure of Roku’s technological capabilities and wants assurance the company will upgrade its tech. Just yesterday, Roku exec Scott Rosenberg said he had no news on the topic but wants to resolve this issue “in a positive way for Roku and Google and, ultimately, for consumers.”

It doesn’t look like this situation will resolve itself any time soon, despite both companies’ best intentions to do what’s right for the consumer. If you’re concerned about losing access to your TV stations, we’ve compiled a list of six alternative streaming services you can use with Roku. You can also check out The Streamable’s Matchmaker Tool to find the best alternative option based on what you watch.