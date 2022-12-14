Google Announces ‘Best of 2022’ List for Chromecast Users; Where You Can Stream the Winners

Google’s analytics are an incredibly powerful tool. As one of the most-used search engines in the world, Google has access to an enormous pool of statistical information regarding what people are searching for, and how frequently.

The company has harnessed that power this year to create a “Best of 2022” list, based on the amount of clicks an event or movie garnered. According to this metric, the highest-trending movies of the year were “The Batman,” “Thor: Love and Thunder,” and “Top Gun Maverick.”

Google’s Best of 2022 collection can be found on the “For you” tab on all Google TV devices — including Chromecast with Google TV — through Jan. 3. If you don’t have Google TV, you can download the free Google TV app on Android and iOS today to check out the Best of 2022 collection.

“Top Gun’s” place on the list should be no surprise to anyone. The film was the No. 1 box office performer of 2022, hauling in nearly $1.5 billion globally to become the highest-grossing movie of Tom Cruise’s career. “Top Gun: Maverick” will be available to stream on Paramount+ on Thursday, Dec. 22.

“The Batman” was also highly successful, earning $770 million at the box office despite being offered as a day-and-date release on HBO Max, and setting records for that service. The film was well received by critics and audiences, offering a hyper-noir version of the character that had not yet been seen, despite the many Batman shows and films already made.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” was not as warmly received by critics or audiences, but it was a highly anticipated film before its release. The success of “Thor: Ragnarok” and the goodwill generated by director Taika Waititi didn’t translate into a transcendent film, but it was popular with Google users nonetheless.

The Best of 2022 list from Google also includes shows and movies that were big hits internationally. “Killing Eve” was the U.K.’s favorite show of 2022, but not in Spain. There, the Prime Video drama series “A Private Affair” took the top spot.

Check below to see where you can stream the winners of Google’s Best of 2022 list!