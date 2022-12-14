Google Announces ‘Best of 2022’ List for Chromecast Users; Where You Can Stream the Winners
Google’s analytics are an incredibly powerful tool. As one of the most-used search engines in the world, Google has access to an enormous pool of statistical information regarding what people are searching for, and how frequently.
The company has harnessed that power this year to create a “Best of 2022” list, based on the amount of clicks an event or movie garnered. According to this metric, the highest-trending movies of the year were “The Batman,” “Thor: Love and Thunder,” and “Top Gun Maverick.”
Google’s Best of 2022 collection can be found on the “For you” tab on all Google TV devices — including Chromecast with Google TV — through Jan. 3. If you don’t have Google TV, you can download the free Google TV app on Android and iOS today to check out the Best of 2022 collection.
“Top Gun’s” place on the list should be no surprise to anyone. The film was the No. 1 box office performer of 2022, hauling in nearly $1.5 billion globally to become the highest-grossing movie of Tom Cruise’s career. “Top Gun: Maverick” will be available to stream on Paramount+ on Thursday, Dec. 22.
“The Batman” was also highly successful, earning $770 million at the box office despite being offered as a day-and-date release on HBO Max, and setting records for that service. The film was well received by critics and audiences, offering a hyper-noir version of the character that had not yet been seen, despite the many Batman shows and films already made.
“Thor: Love and Thunder” was not as warmly received by critics or audiences, but it was a highly anticipated film before its release. The success of “Thor: Ragnarok” and the goodwill generated by director Taika Waititi didn’t translate into a transcendent film, but it was popular with Google users nonetheless.
The Best of 2022 list from Google also includes shows and movies that were big hits internationally. “Killing Eve” was the U.K.’s favorite show of 2022, but not in Spain. There, the Prime Video drama series “A Private Affair” took the top spot.
Check below to see where you can stream the winners of Google’s Best of 2022 list!
-
The BatmanMarch 1, 2022
In his second year of fighting crime, Batman (Robert Pattinson) uncovers corruption in Gotham City that connects to his own family while facing a serial killer known as the Riddler (Paul Dano).
The cast includes Zoë Kravitz (Selina Kyle/Catwoman), Jeffrey Wright (James Gordon), Colin Farrell (Oswald “Oz” Cobblepot/Penguin), and Andy Serkis (Alfred Pennyworth).
The film was directed and written by Matt Reeves.
-
Top Gun: MaverickMay 24, 2022
After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell finds himself training a detachment of TOP GUN graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen.
-
Thor: Love and ThunderJuly 6, 2022
After his retirement is interrupted by Gorr the God Butcher, a galactic killer who seeks the extinction of the gods, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie, Korg, and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who now inexplicably wields Mjolnir as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.
The film stars Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Russell Crowe, and Natalie Portman. Taika Waititi returns to direct after “Thor: Ragnarok.”
-
Killing EveApril 8, 2018
A security consultant hunts for a ruthless assassin. Equally obsessed with each other, they go head to head in an epic game of cat-and-mouse.
-
A Private AffairSeptember 16, 2022
Marina Quiroga, a daring upper-class girl with a detective’s soul, sets off to catch the serial killer that has been terrorizing her town with her faithful butler Hector’s help.