Google Announces Chromecast with Google TV, Their New $49 Android TV Streaming Device

It’s official, Google has released its new dongle and they are calling it Chromecast with Google TV. The device is the first Android TV device with built-in Google TV interface. The company says though that it will come to other Android TV devices in the future.

The device supports up to 4K HDR, as well as Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HDR10+. On the audio side, it supports DTS, Dolby Audio, Dolby Audio+, and Dolby Atmos.

The device has built-in Wi-Fi support, as well as Bluetooth, and a USB-C port for power and an option Ethernet adapter.

The biggest difference between previous Chromecast devices is that it has a on-board interface and comes with a remote. Previously, Chromecast devices could only stream videos Cast from a iOS or Android device.

In addition to the standard directional pad, the remote comes with a button for Google Assistant and enables the user to assign favorite functions to some buttons. The remote also comes with shortcut buttons for services such as Netflix and YouTube. You can also turn on power on your device, change inputs, and change volume.

And with the new device comes a price drop. At just $49.99, the Chromecast with Google TV is $20 less than the Chromecast Ultra. It comes in three colors, Snow, Sky, and Sunrise and will begin shipping today.

They are also offering a bundle of the Chromecast with Google TV for $89.99 with 6 months of Netflix ($77.94 value) for new and returning subscribers.

Unlike the regular Chromecast, the Chromecast with Google TV will feature an on/off button in the back, which allows users to switch off the device when needed.

Murmurs of the new device first came out back in March. At the time, 9to5Google had gotten wind that the company was working on a successor to the Chromecast Ultra. In June, news that Google was coming out with a new device was made official when leaked images surfaced on the internet.

Over the last few weeks, information about the device’s features has also been leaked. Just last week, a new set of leaked images revealed what the device’s user interface would look like.

Prior to that, new information regarding the device’s functions also came out. Google TV is an HDMI-enabled dongle that allows for connection to a television or display, similar to the Fire TV.

The device was initially codenamed “Sabrina” however, other leaks also revealed that Google had swapped the name for its current title.