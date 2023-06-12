Google Chromecast Might Be Readying Customizable Remote Button for Future Models

The remote control likely helped turn televisions into the ubiquitous household item they are today. Remotes were a revelation when they were first introduced in the mid-20th century, and if users still had to walk to their sets to change the channel, the TV industry as we know it could look very different today.

Modern remotes are heavily pared down with their predecessors, however. Most have a spartan number of buttons, having been stripped down to the bare minimum to reflect today’s modern TV watcher who spends more time deciding between streaming apps than they do browsing between cable channels, and Google wants to cut that browsing time as much as possible.

According to a report from 9to5 Google, the company is working on software within its new Android TV 14 operating system that will allow users to customize the “Star” button on their Google Chromecast remotes, which will let them pair the button with the app of their choice.

What Chromecast Star Button Customization Menu May Look Like:

The catch is that currently, no Google Chromecast or other Android TV-supported streaming devices actually have a Star button. Marketing materials for past Chromecast models indicate that they were originally planned to have such a button, but somewhere along the line, Google decided to nix it. Currently, the best way to customize a Google Chromecast remote is with various button-remapping apps.

The report from 9to5Google also indicates that a new Chromecast model may be under development, and if that’s the case, then it’s certainly possible that the new Star button will be part of its remote. If it is, Chromecast users will be able to avoid the problems of dedicated app buttons no longer functioning. That’s what happened when Warner Bros. Discovery launched its new streaming platform Max; customers found that the “HBO Max” buttons on select devices did not work with the new app.

The Android TV 14 OS is still in its beta-testing phase, which means that users are still finding new features buried in the update. The new software may also feature the ability to receive and notify users about incoming phone calls on select devices. If so, the timing would be prescient on Google’s part, as its competitor Apple is preparing to add Facetime support to Apple TV devices when it releases its next operating system update.

A new, programmable remote button would be a big step up in functionality for first-generation Chromecast users, who will soon need a new streaming device anyway. Google announced at the end of May that it was no longer offering support for Gen 1 Chromecast models and that customers still using the devices would start to notice poorer and poorer performance from their dongle as time went on.