Google Home App Update Adds Volume, Input Functions to Phone-Based TV Remote

David Satin

Google has announced a new update to improve the functionality of the Google Home app, which acts as a hub for all Google devices in a home. Google Home customers now have the ability to use their phone as a remote control on supported TVs and streaming devices, adjusting volume and switching inputs from their mobile device.

The increased functionality of the Google Home TV remote was first announced in a Tweet by Google last week.

Google Home always gave users the power to use their phone as a remote, but this is the first time the digital remote has included volume and power controls and the ability to toggle between source inputs. The new, updated digital remote will work with smart TVs and streaming devices made by companies including Roku, [Samsung], and LG, according to the Verge.

The newly updated features for the digital remote aren’t meant to function with Chromecast devices or Android TVs — both of which are already supported by the Google Home app. To connect with a TV or streaming device in your home, open the Google Home app and click “Works with Google.” Then, simply seek out the manufacturer of your device, and follow the instructions in the app to complete the setup process.

As long as you’ve got a compatible device, you’ll now have full control over your streaming experience directly from your mobile phone. The new Google Home update will work with all of the major streaming services, so fans of Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, Prime Video, and all the biggest streamers will be able to watch their favorite shows and movies using the new digital remote.

Google has been working diligently to ensure user interfaces across its devices are as smooth as possible over the past year. In August, the company announced updates for its TV and streaming device operating system Google TV, including shorter loading times and upgrades to the “For You” tab. In October, Google updated the safety features on its kids' profiles, including better parental controls for more security.

If you’re a Google Home user who’s tired of trying to remember the last place you left your TV remote, you can breathe a sigh of relief. The new improvements to Google Home’s digital remote are now available to users of select devices.

