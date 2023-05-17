Google Introduces Live TV Tab on Android TVs, Bringing Over 800 Free, Live Channels into One Guide

Last month, Google TV launched a new live TV guide that collected over 800 free streaming channels. Now, a similar feature is premiering on Google’s Android TVs.

This new Live tab will provide access to the free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channels from across multiple platforms including Tubi, Plex, Pluto TV, and Haystack. Android TV users will also be able to access free built-in channels from Google TV without having to download or even open a different app. The new feature is rolling out starting Wednesday, May 17 and will become available on all Android TV devices in the United States in the coming weeks.

While the Live new tab will feature live content from multiple streaming services, including live news channels from ABC, CBS, FOX, and NBC, it does not currently integrate with any live TV streaming services, even its corporate sibling streamer YouTube TV. Despite that fact, users are able to access their live streamer of choice via the app row.

The channels available to Android TV viewers includes programming from around the world and broadcasts in more than 10 languages including Spanish, Hindi, Japanese, and more.

The Live TV guide is designed to make it easier for viewers to find the content that they want to watch. Therefore, they can save their favorite channels to the top of their guide in order to have easy access to them whenever they are searching for something to watch. Android TV will also mix in additional live entertainment based on each user’s favorite teams, shows, and channels.