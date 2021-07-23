DEAL ALERT: Get Chromecast with Google TV & 3 Months of HBO Max for $64.99 (30% Savings)

If you haven’t tried HBO Max just yet, the streaming service has a new bundled option to save when you purchase a Chromecast with Google TV.

While the device is $49.99, they are offering a bundle that includes 3 months of HBO Max Ad-Free Plan for just $64.99. Unlike their previous Netflix bundle deal, you this is only available to new HBO Max subscribers.

How to Get Chromecast HBO Max Bundle

The HBO Max Ad-Free Plan is $14.99 a month, meaning that the bundle includes $45 in value. That means you’re effectively paying $64.99 to get $94.99 in value.

The deal isn’t quiet as good as their Netflix Chromecast promotion, which is available to both new and existing Netflix subscribers. With that, you get an $84 Netflix Credit, when you purchase the $89.99 bundle. If you are an existing Netflix subscriber, that means you can basically get a Chromcast with Google TV for just $5.

How to Get Chromecast Netflix Bundle

The biggest difference between previous Chromecast devices is that it has a on-board interface and comes with a remote. Previously, Chromecast devices could only stream videos Cast from a iOS or Android device.

In addition to the standard directional pad, the remote comes with a button for Google Assistant and enables the user to assign favorite functions to some buttons. The remote also comes with shortcut buttons for services such as Netflix and YouTube.

HBO Max Offer Terms & Conditions

