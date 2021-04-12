Google Play Movies and TV Purchases Moving to YouTube App in June

If you’ve purchased a movie or TV show through the Google Play Movies & TV app, a big change is coming your way. Starting June 15, all of those purchases will shift over to the YouTube app on Roku, Samsung, LG, and Vizio smart TVs.

To access your purchases, you’ll need to log into your YouTube app with the same account you used on Google Play Movies & TV. Go to the “Library” tab, then click on “Your movies and shows.”

Some important notes:

All of your past purchases will be available on YouTube. You will be able to rent and buy the latest movies and shows on YouTube.

Your Google Play credits can be used on YouTube to make purchases.

Play Family Library purchases can be viewed on YouTube, but purchases made on YouTube are not eligible for family sharing. Purchases made on the Google Play website or app will continue to support family sharing.

Your watchlist is not available on YouTube, but you can set up Playlists.

Google is sending out a $5.99 credit to users affected by this change - it’s a unique code that can be used toward another purchase. You’ll need to use your credit by October 5.

You can purchase movies through YouTube by going to the Movies & Shows tab. Reviewing the library, you can see lots of options for free viewing as long as you’re willing to sit through ads. Movies can also be rented at a lower price. “Wonder Woman 1984” is available to buy for $19.99 or to rent for $5.99. You can buy the original “Wonder Woman” for $13.99 or rent it for $3.99, so the prices will vary, depending on the age and popularity of the film. Rentals are available for 24-48 hours, depending on the film. You can watch it as many times as you like within that window. If you rent the film, you have until 30 days to view it.