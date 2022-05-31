Google Play Store Movies & TV Begins Transition to Google TV App

In March, Google announced that Movies & TV would no longer be supported on Android phones and tablets. The removal took effect this month and users are now beginning to see the change. Google TV will now be the go-to source for purchases and rentals through Android devices. For the time being, users may still have access to Movies & TV but should see a banner informing them of the upcoming transition.

The removal of Movies & TV now leaves Google Play with just Games, Apps, and Books tabs. Any movies or TV shows that had been purchased or acquired through the Play Store will still be available in the Google TV app after the transition. Additionally, Play Store gift cards and credits are still valid through Google TV. The Movies & TV removal is currently only effective for mobile uses, so Play Store web users are still able to access the tab.

Last year it was reported that Android TV devices would move to Google TV. The updated Google TV interface is now pre-installed on Chromecast and includes a dedicated remote similar to Roku devices. The transition from Movies & TV on mobile devices is inline with creating a single streamlined experience for Google users. Added features to Google TV that were not included in Movies & TV include improved content recommendations and links to streaming services.

The Google TV app has also seen some recent redesigns. The Highlights tab provides users with news, reviews, and articles about shows that they might find interesting. The feed is uniquely based on each user’s particular Google Play library. Similar to Google Discover, the Highlights tab offers a library, “continue watching” icons, and watchlists.

Android users should see the continued transition to Google TV through June.