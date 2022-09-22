Google Releases Lower Priced HD-Version of Chromecast with Google TV

Google has released multiple iterations of its Chromecast digital media player since launching in 2013. On Thursday, the tech giant released its latest version, Chromecast with Google TV (HD). The device comes with the most popular features from the 4K version launched in 2020, but at Chromecast’s most affordable price yet.

The original Chromecast came with a $35 price tag when it was released nine years ago, but Google’s latest device will cost only $29.99 in the United States. In addition, the thin, compact Chromecast dongle comes with over 10,000 streaming apps to choose from, meaning that it is now easier and cheaper to get all of your favorite series, movies, and live TV in one place.

Also, since the device includes Google Assistant right on the remote, streaming is just one of many things made easier.

Check out all that Chromecast with Google TV has to offer:

Key Features of Chromecast with Google TV (HD):

More affordable: Chromecast with Google TV (HD) is $29.99 in the U.S. and streams in 1080p HDR, making it even more affordable than our original Chromecast.

Chromecast with Google TV (HD) is $29.99 in the U.S. and streams in 1080p HDR, making it even more affordable than our original Chromecast. Google smarts built-in: With more content choices than ever before, Chromecast with Google TV has helped reinvent what simple and easy content discovery on your TV looks like. It’s the home for your entertainment, bringing together movies, shows, live TV and more so you can find what to watch without jumping from app to app.

With more content choices than ever before, Chromecast with Google TV has helped reinvent what simple and easy content discovery on your TV looks like. It’s the home for your entertainment, bringing together movies, shows, live TV and more so you can find what to watch without jumping from app to app. Plug in and play: Chromecast with Google TV (HD) comes in the same compact and thin design as Chromecast with Google TV (4K), tucks neatly behind your TV, and set-up is fast and simple.

Chromecast with Google TV (HD) comes in the same compact and thin design as Chromecast with Google TV (4K), tucks neatly behind your TV, and set-up is fast and simple. More streaming options: There are over 10,000+ apps to choose from with Google TV, from HBO Max and Disney+ to Prime Video.

Despite the impressive functionality on the Chromecast with Google TV (HD), there are differences between it and the 4K version. The latest Chromecast does not come with 4K or Dolby Vision like the 2020 version does, but it does support 1080p HDR & HDR10+. Also, on the new version, HD only comes in a single color, while the 4K version has three color options.

However, like the 4K option, the Chromecast with Google TV (HD) supports Dolby Atmos via HDMI passthrough. Also, the dongle dimensions and the remote control on the latest Chromecast are identical to 2020’s 4K version.

Google is also sweetening the pot because, for a limited time, people who buy Chromecast with Google TV (HD) will get six months of Peacock Premium just in time for the new TV season.