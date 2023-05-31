 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Google Chromecast

Google Stops Support For First Generation Chromecast Models

David Satin

Google’s family of streaming players is getting a little smaller. In a help page post regarding Chromecast firmware updates from late April, Google notified the world that it would no longer be sending software or security updates to first generation Chromecast players or providing technical support for them, and that users of those devices might notice “a degradation in performance.”

First launched back in 2013, the first generation Chromecast models were equipped with 512MB of RAM and 2GB of storage. Those numbers would be unsatisfactory for even the smallest and most budget-friendly streaming devices today, but in 2013 there were fewer streaming services and apps for these players to store, and far fewer smart TVs and other streaming devices to compete against.

Will First Generation Chromecast Devices Still Work?

Yes, if you have a first generation Chromecast device, it will still be able to access the apps and content you’ve already downloaded. You may even be able to download apps, though if this is still possible on Gen 1 Chromecast devices it won’t be for long. Streaming apps usually require the latest software to be compatible with streaming players, and Chromecast won’t be getting the latest software anymore.

These Chromecast models won’t last forever, though. Because they won’t be receiving updates or technical support, any glitches that crop up for Gen 1 Chromecast owners from now on will remain, and likely worsen over time.

What Are Some Good Replacement Options for the First Generation Chromecast?

Since first generation Chromecast models will no longer be receiving updates, current owners may feel the time is right to replace their device. There are a host of streaming players now available at every price range, and many offer features like the ability to stream content in Ultra-High-Definition 4K. If you’re looking to swap out your Chromecast Gen 1 device, check into some of the following options:

Are There Any Google or Android TV Devices to Avoid When Shopping for a New Streaming Device?

If you’re a first generation Chromecast owner who feels the time is right to upgrade from that device now that it will no longer receive updates, just make sure you’re buying a player from one of Google’s certified partners. Streaming devices made by select manufacturers are being sold pre-loaded with malware, so buy smart. Check here for a list of device manufacturers that you can trust.

Google Chromecast

Google Chromecast is a streaming device that can be used to watch Live TV Streaming Services and On Demand Streaming Services.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.