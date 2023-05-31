Google Stops Support For First Generation Chromecast Models

Google’s family of streaming players is getting a little smaller. In a help page post regarding Chromecast firmware updates from late April, Google notified the world that it would no longer be sending software or security updates to first generation Chromecast players or providing technical support for them, and that users of those devices might notice “a degradation in performance.”

First launched back in 2013, the first generation Chromecast models were equipped with 512MB of RAM and 2GB of storage. Those numbers would be unsatisfactory for even the smallest and most budget-friendly streaming devices today, but in 2013 there were fewer streaming services and apps for these players to store, and far fewer smart TVs and other streaming devices to compete against.

Will First Generation Chromecast Devices Still Work?

Yes, if you have a first generation Chromecast device, it will still be able to access the apps and content you’ve already downloaded. You may even be able to download apps, though if this is still possible on Gen 1 Chromecast devices it won’t be for long. Streaming apps usually require the latest software to be compatible with streaming players, and Chromecast won’t be getting the latest software anymore.

These Chromecast models won’t last forever, though. Because they won’t be receiving updates or technical support, any glitches that crop up for Gen 1 Chromecast owners from now on will remain, and likely worsen over time.

What Are Some Good Replacement Options for the First Generation Chromecast?

Since first generation Chromecast models will no longer be receiving updates, current owners may feel the time is right to replace their device. There are a host of streaming players now available at every price range, and many offer features like the ability to stream content in Ultra-High-Definition 4K. If you’re looking to swap out your Chromecast Gen 1 device, check into some of the following options:

Are There Any Google or Android TV Devices to Avoid When Shopping for a New Streaming Device?

If you’re a first generation Chromecast owner who feels the time is right to upgrade from that device now that it will no longer receive updates, just make sure you’re buying a player from one of Google’s certified partners. Streaming devices made by select manufacturers are being sold pre-loaded with malware, so buy smart. Check here for a list of device manufacturers that you can trust.