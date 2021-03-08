Google TV to Add Support For Kids Profiles in March

In a growing push to make its websites a safe place for children, Google announced today that its Google TV platform would now include children’s profiles. Children’s profiles can either be added from an existing Google account or to a new profile with just the child’s name and age.

Parents can choose which apps appear on their child’s profiles, while also managing their screen time and content options. They can manage content controls on Google TV right from the Family Link app, which can sync ground rules across devices, such as their Android phone or Chromebook. Parents can also track how much time their kids are spending in their favorite apps, block and unblock apps, control app activity, and more, right from their phone.

For kids, Google TV will recommend appropriate content for them to enjoy set to crazy backdrops, like space travels, seascapes, or the most interesting one of all, “dinosaur jungle.” Kids will also be able to set an avatar in the coming weeks based on their interests.

While individual apps like Disney+, HBO Max, and Paramount+ have “Kids Modes” – there has been a push to add device-wide profiles for kids. In December, Fire TV rolled out an updated interface with profiles that has support for “Kids” profiles on their devices.

The Google TV additions comes after YouTube announced a whole new experience for the under-18 crowd on their platform.

Teens and tweens are getting a bridge to the general YouTube experience in the form of an “Explore” tab, while younger kids are getting a selection of original shows aimed at them. YouTube also announced changes to potential children’s advertising, though no word how this change will impact Google TV. Changes include removing the “personalized ad” experience, while also removing in-app purchases for under-18 accounts.

Support for kids profiles on Google TV will roll out on Chromecast with Google TV and other Google TV devices in the U.S. starting this month, and globally over the next few months.