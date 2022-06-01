Google TV Launches iOS App; What Can the New App Do?
In today’s hyper-connected day and age, no matter how engrossing a TV show or movie is, our phones and tablets are still an omnipresent part of our regular viewing experience. From live-tweeting our thoughts on the plot to looking up what we’ve seen that actor in before or searching for what to watch next, watching TV has become a multi-platform endeavor and for Google TV users, it just got easier.
On Wednesday, Google released the brand new Google TV app for iOS in the Apple App Store. Now, iPhone users can get the most out of their Google TV by accessing tailored recommendations from across multiple apps, creating a Watchlist to make sure they are never without content to stream, taking their library on the go so that they have access to their favorite shows and movies no matter where they are, even using their phone as their remote, and much more.
This new app comes as Google is transitioning its Play Movies & TV platform over to Google TV. So, for users who already have the Play Movies & TV app for iOS, it will automatically be updated to the new Google TV app.
The new iPhone app joins the Google TV app on Android in providing a seamless streaming experience for users.
Here are some of the best ways to get the most out of your Google TV mobile app whether you have an Android phone or iPhone:
- Get recommendations from across your apps: Let the Google TV app know which streaming apps you subscribe to and you will see suggestions from your favorite services all in one place, based on what you’ve watched and what interests you.
- Create one Watchlist for your discoveries: Found a new favorite while browsing across your apps, but can’t watch it right away? Save new finds to your Watchlist in the app and pick right up on the big screen later.
- See Watchlists from your favorite stars: Check out the Watch With Me row on the “For you” tab to get a look at the TV and movies that inspired the lives and careers of our favorite entertainers, artists, and cultural icons.
- Rate movies and shows: After watching, or as you browse, mark titles as “watched,” or quickly rate them with the like or dislike buttons. You’ll get even better recommendations based on your interests on both the app and your Google TV devices.
- Take your library on the go: Your Watchlist, recommendations, and the movies and shows you have previously rented or purchased with your Google account go with you, whether that’s out the front door or just to the other room, so you can watch wherever you want.
- Get all the latest on all your favorites: Visit the Highlights tab to stay up to date with a personalized daily feed of news, reviews, and more about the entertainment you love.
- Use your phone as your remote: If you own a Google TV or other Android TV OS device, you can click the remote button in the app and connect to control your TV with your phone and use Google Assistant. You can even use your phone’s keyboard to quickly type complicated passwords, movie names, or search terms.