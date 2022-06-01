Google TV Launches iOS App; What Can the New App Do?

In today’s hyper-connected day and age, no matter how engrossing a TV show or movie is, our phones and tablets are still an omnipresent part of our regular viewing experience. From live-tweeting our thoughts on the plot to looking up what we’ve seen that actor in before or searching for what to watch next, watching TV has become a multi-platform endeavor and for Google TV users, it just got easier.

On Wednesday, Google released the brand new Google TV app for iOS in the Apple App Store. Now, iPhone users can get the most out of their Google TV by accessing tailored recommendations from across multiple apps, creating a Watchlist to make sure they are never without content to stream, taking their library on the go so that they have access to their favorite shows and movies no matter where they are, even using their phone as their remote, and much more.

This new app comes as Google is transitioning its Play Movies & TV platform over to Google TV. So, for users who already have the Play Movies & TV app for iOS, it will automatically be updated to the new Google TV app.

The new iPhone app joins the Google TV app on Android in providing a seamless streaming experience for users.

Here are some of the best ways to get the most out of your Google TV mobile app whether you have an Android phone or iPhone: