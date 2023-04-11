Google TV Launches Revamped Guide that Aggregates Free Streaming Channels from Tubi, Plex, Haystack News, More

Users of Google TV-powered devices are getting a new way to find their favorite live streaming channels. Google has announced that it is updating Google TV with a totally revamped Live TV guide, which will incorporate more than 800 free streaming channels from multiple services.

Google TV’s Live tab already included a listing of channels offered by Pluto TV, the free streaming service from Paramount. Now, the Live guide will also feature channels from Plex, Tubi and Haystack News, which offers live news coverage from more than 400 local, national and global providers.

In total, Google TV users can now browse over 800 channels and premium programming, including news channels from NBC, ABC, CBS and FOX. You can also tune in to channels from around the world, with programming in more than 10 languages including Spanish, Hindi and Japanese. From news to blockbuster movies and everything in between, there’s sure to be something for you on Google TV’s newly refurbished Live hub.

The new live TV experience will be available on all Google TV devices in the United States, including Chromecast with Google TV and TVs with Google TV built-in from Sony, TCL, Hisense and Philips. The company says it also plans to bring the new TV guide and free channels to eligible Android TV devices later this year.

The move to put more free streaming channels in a single place is a big plus for consumers, and might help Google TV climb into the ranks of the best streaming service aggregators on the market. Customers are practically screaming for more aggregation ability; one survey from December 2022 found that 86% of streaming service users wanted a platform where they could enter login information once, and be shown content from all the different services they’re subscribed to.

The new updates to Google TV’s Live hub will also help users find what they want to watch more quickly, which is becoming increasingly difficult these days. A study from January found that streaming users were taking 52% longer to find a show or movie they wanted to watch in 2022 as compared to 2019, and now spend an average of over 11 minutes picking their next title.

Google hasn’t solved these issues overnight for all streaming users, but it has taken a big step in the right direction. Google TV users will now see all the free live channels available from Plex, Tubi and Haystack News alongside the choices from Pluto TV, giving them over 800 networks to choose from.