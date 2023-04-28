Google TV Officially Rolls Out More Than 800 Free Streaming Channels from Tubi, Plex, More

If you have a Chromecast, smart TV, or other device that runs on the Google TV operating system, you may want to check your “Live” tab. Google announced on April 11 that it was adding free streaming channels from a host of different providers to Google TV devices, and that some users were getting instant access. According to 9to5 Google, those channels are now much more widely available, and most Google TV users are now able to watch them.

The new streaming channels now available on Google come from Tubi, Plex, and Haystack News. They join free ad-supported TV (FAST) channels from Pluto TV that were already available on Google TV devices, bringing its total live channel count to more than 800. These channels span every genre of entertainment a viewer could wish for, from comedy to true crime.

The new Live guide and its associated free streaming channels will be available on all Google TV devices in the United States, including Chromecast with Google TV and TVs with Google TV built-in from Sony, TCL, Hisense and Philips. The company says it also plans to bring the new Live guide and free channels to eligible Android TV devices later this year.

Tubi, Pluto, and Plex are all general entertainment services, with plenty of single-series FAST channels dedicated to shows like “The Masked Singer,” “Baywatch,” “Top Gear,” and even classics like “The Twilight Zone” and “Star Trek.” In addition, you’ll find plenty of movie channels on these services, as well as dozens of selections specially curated for kids and young adults.

Haystack News is dedicated to providing live news coverage in a large and growing segment of broadcast markets. It gives users streaming options from more than 400 local, national and international providers, including ABC Owned Television Stations, CBS Television Stations, Cox Media Group, Fox Television Stations, Hearst Television, Hubbard Broadcasting, Nexstar Media Group, Scripps and more.

The addition of these channels gives users a place to get as much live news and entertainment at their fingertips as they could wish. Considering how many streaming users want an aggregated service where they can view all their streaming options in a single place, the rollout of more than 800 free channels is a very smart move on Google’s part.