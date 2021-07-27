 Skip to Content
Google TV Rolls Out Android App Update Featuring New Content, Improved Algorithm

Aubrey Meister

Last week, Android TV introduced a new user interface, including a few Google TV features. Now, Google TV has launched an update for its Android app, introducing new programming, better navigation features, and an improved algorithm.

The update includes a good variety of new content, including reality TV, kids’ shows, live TV, and more. Discovery+ programming is now available on the app, as well as content from Rakuten’s Asian drama streaming service Viki. The update also brings new kids’ content to the app, including shows from Cartoon Network, PBS Kids, and Boomerang. Users can now access live TV with YouTube TV, Philo, and fuboTV. You can control these apps in the “Manage Services” menu under account settings.

The Google TV interface on the Android app is becoming easier to navigate with the update as well. Many of the changes were inspired by Google TV on the Chromecast. Movies and shows get a new look with 16:9 widescreen posters. Rotten Tomatoes scores are now visible below the movie posters too.

If you can’t seem to find the perfect show or movie to watch, you can scroll through the new personalized recommendations rows. Sub-genres were added to make it easier to find exactly what you want to watch. The algorithm was improved to offer more accurate suggestions based on what you have watched previously.

You can now click on the details for a show or movie that’s recommended to you and select “watched.” This feature, which is already available on the TV version, helps to reduce clutter on the app and improve the suggested content you receive.

Over the next two years, Google TV will be replacing Android TV, which is why there’s an overlap between the updates for each platform.

