Google Unveils New Tools for App Developers on Android TV; What Does This Mean for Streaming Users?

If you own a Google-branded TV or streaming device, there’s a good chance it uses the Android TV operating system. Android TV and Google TV are the main operating systems Google uses to power its smart TVs and streaming players, and app developers will soon have access to a new suite of tools for building smarter and more innovative applications.

The suite is called “Compose for TV,” a new user interface framework for developing apps on Android TV. It allows developers to build apps with less code, bypassing bugs and making the apps simpler to maintain. This technology will be accompanied by an update to Android TV’s Design Guidelines, featuring comprehensive blueprints for how developers can make apps that are intuitive and visually appealing.

To the average streaming user, there won’t be a distinct visual difference between apps built with Compose for TV and apps built on other platforms. But there will be subtle differences; app developers can better customize content carousels, for example, which should lead to easier content discovery for streaming users.

In short, customers who engage with streaming apps built with the new technology from Google will hopefully find the apps more innovative and easy to use than formerly. The average streaming user spends more than 11 minutes deciding what to watch, and giving users more powerful apps that show them content related to the title they just finished will be a big help to streamers who want to lower their cancelation rates.

“TV focus and scrolling support on Compose from Google has greatly improved our developer productivity and app performance,” said Dai Williams of Plex. “We are excited to launch more and more features using Compose this year.”

Plex is already a popular app among streaming users, so if its representatives are happy with the new app-building tools from Google, its users likely will be too. Plex recently partnered with Google to integrate its free ad-supported TV (FAST) channels onto Google TV’s “Live” tab, allowing users of Google TV devices to access a wide variety of free entertainment at the push of a button.

Compose for TV is just now rolling out to app developers, so customers might not see any updates to their streaming apps on Android TV for some time. But the new technology will allow developers to build and update apps more quickly, so they could be available in a much shorter timeframe than it took to build streaming apps previously.