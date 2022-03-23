Google Will Remove the Movies & TV Tab From the Google Play Store

Last year, the Google TV app user interface was completely redesigned and transformed into a hub for browsing movies and shows from your favorite streaming apps all in one place. It now appears that more changes are coming to the platform as Google has announced that in May 2022, movies or TV shows will no longer be available in the Google Play store.

Instead, the Google TV app will be the official home for buying, renting, and watching movies and shows on your Android device. Other apps, games, and books will continue to live on the store.

On Google TV, the experience of using Google Play Movies & TV will still be the same and users will get access to the latest new releases, rentals, and deals. When taking a look at the new Google TV app, customers will see a Shop tab where they can find all the titles that the tech giant offers.

Here are a few things you should know about the upcoming change:

Purchased content will continue to be available in the Google TV app.

Purchases on the Google TV app will still be eligible for family sharing and Google Play Points.

Play credit and Play gift cards can still be used for purchases in the Google TV app.

Your wishlist can be accessed within the Google TV app.

The ability to request refunds for your purchases on Google Play still remains.

Your wishlist and reviews are available to download via takeout.google.com.

The only difference is that, if there’s a title that you want to watch, you will have to go to the dedicated Google TV app instead of Play Store to find it.