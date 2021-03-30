Google’s Kid-Friendly App Controls are Officially Live

Google TV’s new array of kid-friendly app settings is now officially live.

Starting today, new child profiles are starting to appear that will make it easier for kids to access safe, child-friendly content through Google TV, while making it easier for parents to help track their child’s device usage and limit what they can see. The feature is available on Chromecast with Google TV and other Google TV devices. If it is not yet available on your device in your area, it should be arriving shortly.

The new features allow parents to choose which apps and videos are accessible by their child. They can also set ground rules, track their kid’s screen time, block and unblock apps, control activity, and more, right from their phone. Kids can set a specialized backdrop to personalize their experience and can soon set avatars to further their personality.

How to Set Up a Kid’s Account in Google TV

To start, you should receive a notification prompting you to set up a kid’s profile. If you don’t see one, just head to the “Choose your account” screen to set up your child’s account.

If there’s nothing showing up, you may need to update your app.

Then, enter your child’s first name and age.

Afterwards, you can choose which apps are available for viewing. Among the top app suggestions include YouTube Kids, PBS Kids, Disney NOW, Noggin, Boomerang, and more.

You can also add traditional apps that are already installed on your Chomecast like Hulu, Peacock, Amazon Prime Video, and more. Apps like Disney+, HBO Max, Paramount+, and Amazon Fire TV have dedicated kid’s modes for their apps.

Once apps are selected, you can then customize your child’s account with themes, enable profile locks, and set screen time rules.

You should also make sure to disable switching between child and adult profiles if you deem it necessary, though adult account access is blocked by a password anyway.

Google TV’s new kid-friendly features are available in the U.S. today, with reports that users in Europe and Brazil have access as well.