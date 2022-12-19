Google’s Year-End Review Highlights Most Searched Movies of 2022; Demonstrates Power of Pro Football

As December comes to a close, Google has shared its year-end “Best of 2022” report, which highlights the movies and shows that received the most searches and clicks on the search engine this year. The preview showed that “The Batman,” “Thor: Love and Thunder,” and “Top Gun Maverick” were the most in-demand movies of the year.

The report also provides a glimpse into what might be trending in the early weeks and months of next year. According to Google, Prime Video’s sci-fi series “The Peripheral,” Universal’s rom-com “Bros” (now streaming on Peacock) and Sony’s “Bullet Train” (streaming on Netflix) are the shows and movies that have been added to Google TV watchlists most often over the last six weeks.

Users of Google devices were more likely to be watching TV on a Sunday than any other day of the week in 2022. Once again the magnetism of the NFL is responsible and made even more impressive by the fact that it drives Sunday viewership up for the whole year, despite its regular season being only four months long.

Google’s “Best of 2022” report also reveals which shows and events people were most interested in watching live. The death of Queen Elizabeth II was the most clicked-on live event of the year, followed by pro football. The results demonstrate once again the power of the NFL as a media product.

The data from Google also indicates what genres content providers should lean into heading into 2023. The numbers indicate that action movies were the most consistently popular content on Google, but that comedies and thrillers also did well. The results were strikingly different for TV shows, where drama was the dominant genre in terms of popularity with Google users.

Streaming usage is up 41% year-over-year, and Google reports that the average user has 9.5 entertainment devices, including smart TVs, gaming consoles, mobile phones, tablets, etc.

There’s more to stream, and more ways to stream it than ever before, and Google’s “Best of 2022” report shows the kind of content that people are most interested in.