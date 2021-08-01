How to Watch the 36th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards Online for Free Without Cable

The 36th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards, will air on BET and BET Her on Sunday, August 1, at 8 pm ET. Gospel legend Tye Tribbett and multiple Stellar Award-winner Jekalyn Carr will host the highly-anticipated event, which will feature inspirational performances from the genre’s most celebrated artists. You can watch it live with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

How to Watch the 36th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards

When: August 1, 8 pm ET

TV: BET and BET Her.

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of Philo

Yolanda Adams, Kierra Sheard, and Avery Sunshine have been added to this year’s list of performers who will hit the Stellar Awards stage at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville.

Viewers can also expect moving performances from gospel superstars Jonathan McReynolds, J.J. Hairston, Maverick City Music, Pastor Mike Jr., Tamela Mann, Jason Clayborn, Hezekiah Walker, CeCe Winans and hosts, Tribbett and Carr. The Clark Sisters, who will receive the James Cleveland Lifetime Achievement Award presented by AT&T, will deliver a moving performance at this year’s ceremony.

