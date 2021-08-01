 Skip to Content
How to Watch the 36th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards Online for Free Without Cable

Derek Walborn

The 36th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards, will air on BET and BET Her on Sunday, August 1, at 8 pm ET. Gospel legend Tye Tribbett and multiple Stellar Award-winner Jekalyn Carr will host the highly-anticipated event, which will feature inspirational performances from the genre’s most celebrated artists. You can watch it live with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

How to Watch the 36th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards

When: August 1, 8 pm ET
TV: BET and BET Her.
Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of Philo

Yolanda Adams, Kierra Sheard, and Avery Sunshine have been added to this year’s list of performers who will hit the Stellar Awards stage at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville.

Viewers can also expect moving performances from gospel superstars Jonathan McReynolds, J.J. Hairston, Maverick City Music, Pastor Mike Jr., Tamela Mann, Jason Clayborn, Hezekiah Walker, CeCe Winans and hosts, Tribbett and Carr. The Clark Sisters, who will receive the James Cleveland Lifetime Achievement Award presented by AT&T, will deliver a moving performance at this year’s ceremony.

How to Stream the 36th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. All six of these providers allow you to watch the 36th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards online using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Philo, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
BET^
$6
BET Her≥ $94.99^
$8		^
$8		---

All Live TV Streaming Options

Philo

Price: $25
Includes: BET and BET Her + 17 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: BET + 26 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $8 fubo Extra
Includes: BET Her

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: BET + 31 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $8 Entertainment Add-on
Includes: BET Her

AT&T TV

Price: $94.99
Includes: BET and BET Her + 34 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $6 Lifestyle Extra
Includes: BET

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: BET + 30 Top Cable Channels

36th Annual Stellar Awards

