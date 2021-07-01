Origin Sports Network Features History of Sports, Launches on Roku Channel and XUMO

Atlanta-based Gray Television continues to diversify in its recent pattern of growth by launching the Origin Sports Network.

The new 24-hour linear streaming channel flies under the Raycom Sports banner, and will feature programming dedicated to the storied history of classic sports heroes, hall of famers, All-Americans, all-stars, and national champions before they became the megastars they are today.

Origin Sports Network is currently live on The Roku Channel in Canada and XUMO in the U.S.

According to a statement about the new channel from Gray Television, “Origin Sports will serve as a destination for iconic buzzer-beaters, huge hits, game-winning goals, classic comebacks and killer crossovers from the legendary - Michael Jordan, Bo Jackson, Shaquille O’Neal, and Joe Montana - to legends in the making - Patrick Mahomes, Trevor Lawrence, Devin Booker, and Zion Williamson.”

Origin Sports will also be launching with its first original program, a series of 30-minute conversations with sports stars like All-Pro Luke Kuechly, and Hall of Famers James Lofton and Dominique Williams called “The Rise.”

Origin Sports will have a programming schedule that remains continually relevant, with shows and highlights being broadcast to coincide with current sports trends. For example, in the lead-up to the NBA Draft and Finals, the channel will focus more on big names and history associated with the NBA. This will surely keep Origin Sports top of mind for audiences looking to spice their seasonal excitement with a little sports culture and looks to be angling itself as complementary to the rapid rise and expansion of live sports streaming.

“Raycom Sports has a rich tradition of delivering the biggest moments, rivalries, stories, and stars in sports directly to fans with no paywalls,” said Chad Swofford, VP of digital content at Raycom Sports. “We’re excited to continue that tradition with the introduction of Origin Sports. Building on our vast archives and leveraging our Emmy award-winning production team, Origin Sports will offer fans round-the-clock access to the biggest names in sports. From our flagship linear streaming network to social media destinations, we believe Origin Sports brings fans a unique perspective in the sports space, sitting at the intersection of the star-driven landscape of today and nostalgia of the past.”

Sample Origin Sports content from the introductory program lineup includes:

Jordan’s final University of North Carolina game against storied rival Duke

Steph Curry engineering Davidson College’s improbable 2008 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament run

Pro Football Hall of Famer James Lofton in The Rise

Peyton Manning beginning his college football career at Tennessee the day he relieved starting QB Todd Helton, a future five-time MLB All-Star

Patrick Mahomes leading Texas Tech with precision passing and rushing

Walker Buehler striking out 13 batters in a dominant SEC baseball performance

Megan Rapinoe and the Portland Pilots toppling UCLA for the 2005 NCAA Women’s Soccer Championship

“Raycom’s Origin Sports channel on XUMO brings unique focus and access to the most iconic games, sports moments, and the all-star athletes who made them happen,” added Stefan Van Engen, senior vice president of programming and partnerships at XUMO. “XUMO’s enormous audience of sports lovers will gravitate to the variety and caliber of ‘best of’ action that Raycom is delivering.”

More distributors and original programming are expected to be announced by Origin Sports Network in the near future.