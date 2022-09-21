Great American Community Streaming Service Launches September 26 - What to Expect

For a certain audience, Great American Family has become a dispensable part of their entertainment menu. The channel features movies and shows intentionally crafted to appeal to an audience that relishes a “faith and family” approach. CEO Bill Abbott says of his channel, “You turn it on, you know what you’re going to get. There’s an expectation and we deliver on that expectation. And that’s what’s missing in the environment right now — networks are all over the place and you never really know what you’re going to get.”

On September 26, the channel’s parent company is launching a new streaming service that appears to be a hybrid of the Great American Family channel, social media, and Quibi. It’s called Great American Community.

Will Great American Community Have Full Movies and Shows?

That does not seem to be the plan at launch. The Great American Community app will features short-form videos from roughly 18 creators. At launch, the service will have at least 40 videos, with 2-3 videos available per creator.

Who Can I See on Great American Community?

The lineup of content creators aligns with the stars of Great American Family shows and films.

Danica McKellar

Cameron Mathison

Jill Wagner

Trevor Donovan

Debbie Matenopoulos

Lauren Makk

Kym Douglas

Larissa Wohl

Emily Hutchinson

Lawrence Zarian

Shirley Bovshow

Maria Provenzano

Jamie Tarence

Mahaila McKellar

CEO Bill Abbott says, “We want our talent to be role models and represent us well and overall reinforce the positive sides that are life-affirming.”

What Kinds of Topics will Great American Community Cover?

The content appears to hinge largely on cooking, fashion, lifestyle, gardening, pets, parenting, DIY, relationships, philanthropy, fitness, and devotions. Danica McKellar explains that she plans to cover lots of different topics.

Welcome to the #GreatAmericanCommunity app from @danicamckellar! Downloading begins SEPTEMBER 26! Enjoy Danica’s series, “Bits of Joy with Danica McKellar,” with brand new episodes added every Monday and Thursday! pic.twitter.com/2aH7eFiJpB — Great American Community (@GAcommunityTV) September 20, 2022

Will Great American Community Have Other Content Available?

In time, that appears to be the plan.”We will do things like book clubs in which, over the course of a two-week period, people sign up, read a book, maybe we have the author to speak, maybe we can have talent do interviews,” Abbott said. “There are a lot of different ways that we can create events that people will be attracted to. We’ll have daily devotionals that will provide spiritual elements that are different and unique for people. So maybe they can get their cooking recipe and they can also be inspired.”

“We’re thinking about a masterclass we could have taught by someone who is in our community who’s an expert at something,” Abbott said.

Abbott explained the app will have a planning calendar feature to try to help families stay on top of holiday planning and other life events.

What is the Great American Community App Experience?

The app appears to be a complement to the Great American Family and Great American Living channels. It’s not intended as a replacement or as the exclusive streaming platform of those channels’ shows. With its short-form content, it may be more likely to be consumed on-the-go or on a mobile device, rather than on a TV screen. With its curated short-form video ecosystem, think of it as a more family-friendly TikTok or Instagram experience.

Is Great American Community Free?

Yes, the app will be free. It’s unclear if it will have advertisements.

Which Devices Can I Use to Watch Great American Community?

The app will be available on most devices, including Apple TV, Android TV, Fire TV, along with Android and iOS devices.

Where Can I Watch Great American Family?

