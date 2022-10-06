Great American Family Unveils Christmas Movie Slate Featuring 18 Originals

It may be early October, but for some around the world the Christmas season can’t start early enough. The Great American Family channel is leaving some presents under the tree for those viewers today, as it announced its lineup of 18 original holiday movies for their yearly Great American Christmas event.

The series of movies will kick off on Friday, Oct. 21 and will showcase a new original Christmas film every weekend, while airing nonstop Christmas-themed fare 24 hours a day until the end of 2022. This is the second year that Great American Family will offer the Great American Christmas event, and the 18 movies represent a big jump in original programming over last year.

Check out the full list of original Christmas movies being offered below!

‘Destined at Christmas’ starring Shae Robins and Casey Elliott | Saturday, Oct. 22

Kim and Theo meet amid Black Friday shopping madness but there’s a definite spark between them. When a power outage causes some panic at a store, the couple gets separated. With Christmas coming, there should be plenty of distractions, but neither Kim nor Theo can forget the other. Both yearn to find each other but how with so little information to go on? It’ll take a little Christmas magic and destiny to bring them back together.

‘Catering Christmas’ starring Merritt Patterson and Daniel Lissing | Saturday, Oct. 29

A fledgling caterer, Molly Frost, is hired by Jean Harrison, the perfectionistic director of the renowned Harrison Foundation, to cater this year’s annual Christmas Gala dinner. Things get complicated when Molly falls for Jean’s nephew, Carson, a photographer with no desire to take over the family’s foundation — until his aunt assigns him to the task of making sure the catered dinner goes perfectly.

‘A Royal Christmas on Ice’ starring Anna Marie Dobbins and Jonathan Stoddard | Saturday, Nov. 5

The money and power of royalty aren’t all they’re cracked up to be. Looking to escape his royal life, a dashing prince comes to the United States to start a business in a small town in upstate New York. But when he meets and winds up falling for a former Olympic ice skater, his life changes in ways he never could have anticipated!

‘Love at the Christmas Contest’ starring Samantha Cope and Ross Jirgl | Sunday, Nov. 6

For as long as she can remember, Angie’s favorite part of Christmas has been the Christmas Eve tree lighting in the town square. But this Christmas, her first without her mom, Angie doesn’t feel much like celebrating… until she learns her mom had always dreamed of winning the annual tree decorating contest and seeing her tree lit up in the town square. Angie realizes winning the contest and decorating the town’s tree is the perfect way to honor her mom. What Angie isn’t expecting is for her high school sweetheart David and his adorable daughter Gabby to enter the contest, too.

‘A Merry Christmas Wish,’ starring Jill Wagner and Cameron Mathison | Saturday, Nov. 12

An NYC advertising executive returns to her hometown to sell the family farm, but instead reconnects with her childhood friend and gets involved with organizing the yearly Winter Wonderland, which takes place on the property.

‘My Best Friend’s Christmas’ starring Breanne Hill and Colton Little | Sunday, Nov. 13

When a woman returns to her longtime home to find her ex in a relationship with someone else, she enlists her best friend to act as her fake boyfriend for the holidays. But will they find more than they bargained for? Love blossoms at Christmas time…

‘Christmas at Pine Valley’ starring Kristina Cole and Andrew Biernat | Saturday, Nov. 19

Natalie is the owner of a successful farm and home goods store that garners the attention of a

major magazine. The magazine sends a reporter named Josh to profile Natalie’s company, thinking it’s a family-run business. Little does he know that Natalie’s business is run by her with the help of longtime family friends. Knowing how much the article will help struggling farms, Natalie must convince Josh that her “family” and Christmas traditions are all real.

‘My Favorite Christmas Tree’ starring Emma Johnson and Giles Panton | Sunday, Nov. 20

Kyla is a skilled genealogy researcher who’s made a thriving business of putting together family trees. When she comes across new information regarding her mother’s mysterious extended family, Kyla and her sister travel to the charming town of Conifer, hoping to piece together their ancestry. The search leads Kyla to a generations-old Christmas tree farm, its stubborn, handsome owner – and potentially, love.

‘Christmas at the Drive-In’ starring Danica McKellar and Neal Bledsoe | Friday, Nov. 25

A property lawyer works to prove that her town’s drive-in theater, a local institution that has served the community for decades doesn’t deserve to be closed down during the holidays. She’s willing to move heaven and earth to keep it open, but she didn’t bet on finding romance with the very person who is trying to sell the property.

‘I’m Glad It’s Chrismtas’ starring Jessica Lowndes, Paul Greene, and Gladys Knight | Saturday, Nov. 26

An aspiring Broadway singer is convinced to participate in a small-scale production for her local Christmas celebration. Along the way, she finds hope and unexpected mentorship toward her dream career. But will her professional success come at the cost of her chance at love?

‘Christmas… A Present’ starring Candace Cameron Bure and Marc Blucas | Sunday, Nov. 27

Maggie and Eric are busy parents of teenagers who embark on a trip to the home of Maggie’s widowed brother to celebrate Christmas. Everyone has different expectations of the perfect holiday. Through a series of transformative events, Maggie learns to embrace the season.

‘Christmas on Candy Lane’ starring Andrea Barber and Dan Payne | Saturday, Dec. 3

Ivy struggles with the long shadow cast by her late mother, Muriel, the darling of Icicle Falls; head of the Candy Cane Lane Lights Extravaganza, owner of The Christmas Haus, and a former TV star known adoringly as the “Christmas Maven.” This Christmas, a series of comical and mysterious events bring the town together in a masterstroke of perfection only the “Christmas Maven” herself could appreciate.

‘B&B Merry’ starring Jen Lilley and Jesse Hutch | Sunday, Dec. 4

Renowned luxury travel blogger, Tracey Moore, is invited to a Christmastime getaway in exchange for a review of a small-town B&B. Despite her initial reservations, she finds herself wanting to help the property… and falling for the owner’s handsome son, Graham, who helps her to learn that every experience can be five-star when shared with kindred spirits.

‘Big Box Christmas’ starring Jennifer Freeman and Garrett Watson | Friday, Dec. 9

Two exes finally manage to set aside their differences and reconnect when a snowstorm leaves them stranded in a superstore (without cell service or Wi-Fi) just before Christmas. Will the experience drive them apart, or bring them closer than ever just in time for the holidays?

‘A Prince For the Holidays’ starring Cindy Busby and Jilon VanOver | Saturday, Dec. 10

Madison, an aspiring musician, jokingly tells her overbearing family that she is dating the prince of a small European nation. The joke goes too far as her friend and co-worker Sebastian is roped into impersonating the prince while visiting her family in New Jersey. Little does Madison know that Sebastian happens to be hiding a royal secret.

‘A Belgian Chocolate Christmas’ starring Jaclyn Hales and Zane Stephens | Sunday, Dec. 11

A photographer takes her best friend’s place at a Belgian culinary school during the holidays and connects with the expert chocolatier leading the class. As romance begins to bloom, the only problem is a classic case of mistaken identity.

‘A Brush With Christmas Romance’ starring Jillian Murray and Joseph Cannata | Saturday, Dec. 17

Over the week leading up to Christmas, Charlotte tries to capture her own unique style in the local art scene while also helping her mother run the family restaurant. Disheartened and struggling to find time for her art, Charlotte throws out her latest painting, only to discover that it has been anonymously submitted to the Christmas art festival. It turns out that Wyatt, a visiting artist, stumbled upon her discarded work and is now using the festival’s exposure to find its mysterious creator who has stolen his heart with her craft.

‘The Art of Christmas’ starring Brigitte Kingsley and Joe Towne | Sunday, Dec. 18

After her latest gallery exhibition literally goes up in flames, struggling artist Liv James accepts a teaching job at a local elementary school to make ends meet. Through this reluctant career move, she discovers her true self, a new sense of purpose, and a surprising romance.