Hallmark Launches First Free Streaming Channel ‘Hallmark Movies & More’

A new OTT channel has debuted on Xumo today: Hallmark Movies & More. It’s the first free streaming channel for Crown Media Family Networks, Hallmark’s parent company.

The platform will house a lineup of more 120 titles from the company’s archive of original content, dating back 19 years.

The channel is separate from the company’s SVOD service, Hallmark Movies Now, which launched in October 2017 and provides movies, docs and short films. Hallmark Movies Now is available on Amazon Channels, as well as iOS, Android and Roku. The annual subscription is $4.99/month; the monthly option is $5.99/month.

Conversely, Hallmark Movies & More is free.

Titles now airing on the new channel include “For Love and Honor,” “Pumpkin Pie Wars” and “Once Upon a Winter’s Date.”

For Hallmark, the XUMO alliance is another access point for new audiences, as the network has carved out a niche in feel-good, often seasonal fare.

Erin McIlvain, EVP, content strategy and distribution, Crown Media Family Networks, said: “Our foray into the AVOD space is an important step in our ongoing mission to maximize distribution of our content and attract new fans to our flagship linear channels and digital services.”

Stefan Van Engen, SVP of programming and partnerships at XUMO, added: “Hallmark Movies & More is bringing high-caliber, flagship programming to millions of XUMO viewers who can now enjoy its library of fan favorites across our entire distribution network.”

In October, Xumo, which offers 200+ digital channels, reported more than 24 million U.S. monthly active users to its platform.

Xumo is also available in the U.K, France, Germany, Spain, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.