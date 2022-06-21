HappyKids Streaming Service Introduces Additional Parental Controls

HappyKids, Future Today’s ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) service, has added new parental controls to its settings. The streamer feels this makes its platform the most child and brand-safe service available.

Limited controls had already been in place, allowing parents to restrict access to certain shows based on age groups, but this new format provides caregivers even more options by closing off content that features particular characters, environments, or topics that parents may feel that their children are not ready for.

David Di Lorenzo, Future Today’s senior VP of Kids and Family, stated that the HappyKids library is already filled with quality content that is appropriate for all age groups. Even so, the company understands that parents have their own ideas about what content is suitable for their own children and such new settings offer them more options when selecting content. He feels a manual review of content provides a much better experience for parents and their children.

“These controls enable end users to filter their programming and optimize the contextual advertisements they receive, enhancing brand suitability,” Future Today senior VP of Kids & Family David Di Lorenzo said according to NextTV. “Our entire library of HappyKids content is family-friendly and kids safe, but many parents want even greater control over what their children watch and have access to. The latest enhancements empower parents to curate suitable and tailored content experiences that reflect their individual preferences. This has a material benefit for our contextual advertisers, as well, who can engage only the most interested viewers.”

Di Lorenzo indicated that the change isn’t just great for concerned caregivers, as advertisers will now have the opportunity to focus their marketing on viewers that would be most interested in their offerings as well. In turn, this creates a platform that is much more targeted to individual viewership which should increase engagement across the board.

Future Today isn’t the only company offering more choices to caregivers. Recently discovery+ added parental controls to its service. While the move by discovery+ makes sense considering the vast amount of programming with the potential to feature inappropriate content, HappyKids is a child-oriented streamer that specializes in family-friendly entertainment.

HappyKids has been amping up program acquisition, as indicated by its partnership with Kidtagious and Millimages last year. The channel is available on a number of streaming devices including Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.